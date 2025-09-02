Alabama's 'Druid City' Is A Vibrant College Destination With River Charm, Youthful Vibes, And Majestic Oaks

With a nickname like "Druid City," you might expect to see processions of darkly robed figures stalking around Tuscaloosa, Alabama. But no, those are just college students from the University of Alabama — in their graduation robes, let's say. About as far removed from their city's Celtic priest namesakes as possible, these students lend a youthful energy to a place that's still within arm's reach of mighty oaks that'd make the ancient druids proud. Add to this a riverwalk and river market on the south side of the cooly-named Black Warrior River, the not-quite-Stonehenge-but-still-old ruins at Capitol Park, arenas like the Coleman Coliseum, and museums like the Alabama Museum of Natural History, and you've got a hip city speckled with unusual mystique.

That mystique started early in Tuscaloosa's history, and paved — or rather planted — the way to the present. Back in 1837, six years after the founding of the University of Alabama, resident Thomas Maxwell replaced some of the chinaberry trees in his yard with oaks. It isn't clear how or why, but that simple decision started a chain reaction of oak planting along his street. Soon enough, Tuscaloosa became known as the "City of Oaks," which somehow evolved into "Druid City." Druids, of course, are the ancient Celtic priestly class described in the first century B.C. writings of none other than Julius Caesar, who wrote that druids considered oaks sacred.

By the 1940s, oaks filled Tuscaloosa's downtown. Those oaks still hold sway over Tuscaloosa's streets, right along with the city's entire history. This includes the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, an array of antebellum buildings, students filing in and out of the University of Alabama along the city's eastern-central section, right down to local taprooms like the Druid City Brewing Company.