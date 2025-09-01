An Adventure Park Near Ocala Offers Florida's Only True Canopy Tour With Zip Lines, Boats, And Horses

The Sunshine State may be well-known for its breathtaking coastal scenery, but as America's flattest state, you don't really expect to see cliffs and canyons when you visit. However, situated in the middle of the state, there's a special place that lets visitors see another side of Florida that many are unaware of. The dramatic terrain boasts a striking difference from what can be seen in the rest of the state, and it's a welcome surprise to visitors who make the trek to The Canyons. Over 11,000 raving reviews have been shared online between Tripadvisor and Google.

So what makes this adventure park so special? It could be that it has the longest, highest, and fastest ziplines in Florida. As if that wasn't enough, you can also go kayaking, ride horses, and mine for gems. Of course, people are loving all of the adventures there, but many visitors also describe the dramatic landscape of the canyons, with one Google reviewer saying, "It's a beautiful setting and I forgot I was in Florida today."

This hidden gem is located in Ocala, home to an abundance of hotels. You can catch a flight to Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) and drive there in about 45 minutes. American and Delta are the only two airlines that fly there, though, so for more flight options, consider flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO). From there, you can rent a car and be at The Canyons in about an hour and a half.