An Adventure Park Near Ocala Offers Florida's Only True Canopy Tour With Zip Lines, Boats, And Horses
The Sunshine State may be well-known for its breathtaking coastal scenery, but as America's flattest state, you don't really expect to see cliffs and canyons when you visit. However, situated in the middle of the state, there's a special place that lets visitors see another side of Florida that many are unaware of. The dramatic terrain boasts a striking difference from what can be seen in the rest of the state, and it's a welcome surprise to visitors who make the trek to The Canyons. Over 11,000 raving reviews have been shared online between Tripadvisor and Google.
So what makes this adventure park so special? It could be that it has the longest, highest, and fastest ziplines in Florida. As if that wasn't enough, you can also go kayaking, ride horses, and mine for gems. Of course, people are loving all of the adventures there, but many visitors also describe the dramatic landscape of the canyons, with one Google reviewer saying, "It's a beautiful setting and I forgot I was in Florida today."
This hidden gem is located in Ocala, home to an abundance of hotels. You can catch a flight to Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) and drive there in about 45 minutes. American and Delta are the only two airlines that fly there, though, so for more flight options, consider flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO). From there, you can rent a car and be at The Canyons in about an hour and a half.
Florida's longest, highest, and fastest zipline
There's a variety of ziplining options, but the most popular tour includes nine zip lines that allow adventurers to take flight through the canyons. Those who choose that package also get to cross two sky bridges and rappel down the last platform. Other experiences consist of six, five, or three zips — allowing visitors to customize their trip based on their schedules, budget, and fearlessness. For the ultimate sights, you can also opt to zipline at sunset and then hang out by a campfire and eat s'mores. Adults can toast to the end of an exciting day with a glass of local wine. For those daring enough to grab glowsticks and zip across Gator Lake at night, you can do that, too.
For safety reasons, there are weight and age requirements. Zipliners can't weigh less than 70 pounds or more than 270 pounds. Participants need to be at least 10 years old, but as long as you're physically able, you're never too old to enjoy ziplining across the stunning canyons. This Google reviewer shared, "My 71-year-old mother wanted to do this for Mother's Day! She is a bit afraid of heights, so I was a bit nervous, but off we went with my daughter in tow! We decided on the Best of The Best Tour! Ryan and Ed were our tour guides and they were fabulous. Patient, funny, and explained everything thoroughly. We really had an amazing time! Highly recommend."
Other great things to do at The Canyons
Ocala/Marion County is called the "Horse Capital of the World," and it has more horses than anywhere else in the country. With credentials like that, it's no surprise that horseback riding is another favorite activity at The Canyons, and it offers a scenic ride with spectacular views of the canyons. This Tripadvisor reviewer gave it five stars and said, "We went with a group of [eight] and had a great time. The scenery was beautiful, and the horses were very well cared for. The guides Mayan, Niko, and Even had great, friendly personalities. They really paired everyone with the right horse and kept the group at a steady pace." Those who want to enjoy the trails on horseback need to be at least 7 years old and can't weigh over 250 pounds. The campfire party can be added to the horseback riding excursions as well.
As if that wasn't enough to keep you busy, you can also mine for gems, fossils, and shark teeth, and go kayaking through sparkling water. Ocala is a town that boasts one of America's largest springs, and paddlers who visit will enjoy kayaking at Silver Springs State Park, which is surrounded by Florida's underrated national forest. However, the paddling adventure at The Canyons just hits a little different. Surrounded by the steep cliffs of the canyons, with fellow adrenaline junkies zipping overhead, The Canyons offers a unique experience that can't be found elsewhere in Florida.