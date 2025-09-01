Australia's Only All-Inclusive Resort Directly On The Great Barrier Reef Is One Of The World's Most Luxurious

If you're looking for secluded islands for a quiet getaway, look no further than Lizard Island. One of the Great Barrier Reef's top islands and natural attractions, it's home to one of Australia's best luxury resorts. With only 40 rooms and villas, resort guests are promised nothing short of an unforgettable experience with the country's beloved wildlife and beachside landscapes as the backdrop. All rooms offer premium amenities and stunning views of Anchor Bay, Sunset Bay, or the surrounding tropical garden, and easy access to one or more of the island's 24 private beaches.

There are ample opportunities for snorkelling and diving. The Great Barrier Reef is only a few kicks from the shore, where you can see firsthand the colorful aquatic diversity of this natural wonder of the world. Hop on a boat to reach Cod Hole, one of the best dive spots in the Great Barrier Reef, where divers can see the giant potato cod.

Before or after their escapades, guests can fuel up with a meal featuring locally-sourced ingredients and Australian wine at one of the resort's restaurants or bars. With expansive menus inspired by a range of cuisines, guests can choose from comforting classics to innovative dishes. Make your vacation extra special by adding on a face or body treatment or massage to your schedule at the on-site spa.