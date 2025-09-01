Australia's Only All-Inclusive Resort Directly On The Great Barrier Reef Is One Of The World's Most Luxurious
If you're looking for secluded islands for a quiet getaway, look no further than Lizard Island. One of the Great Barrier Reef's top islands and natural attractions, it's home to one of Australia's best luxury resorts. With only 40 rooms and villas, resort guests are promised nothing short of an unforgettable experience with the country's beloved wildlife and beachside landscapes as the backdrop. All rooms offer premium amenities and stunning views of Anchor Bay, Sunset Bay, or the surrounding tropical garden, and easy access to one or more of the island's 24 private beaches.
There are ample opportunities for snorkelling and diving. The Great Barrier Reef is only a few kicks from the shore, where you can see firsthand the colorful aquatic diversity of this natural wonder of the world. Hop on a boat to reach Cod Hole, one of the best dive spots in the Great Barrier Reef, where divers can see the giant potato cod.
Before or after their escapades, guests can fuel up with a meal featuring locally-sourced ingredients and Australian wine at one of the resort's restaurants or bars. With expansive menus inspired by a range of cuisines, guests can choose from comforting classics to innovative dishes. Make your vacation extra special by adding on a face or body treatment or massage to your schedule at the on-site spa.
Lizard Island Resort should be on the bucket list of every beach-loving traveler
A getaway at Lizard Island Resort is not something you plan on a whim; any stay at the resort comes with a considerable price tag, with packages ranging from $330 to over $2,820 per night. Each package will vary slightly in what it includes, but all offer luxurious perks like massages and private dinners by the ocean. But what you're really paying for is exclusivity and access to one of the only resorts located on the Great Barrier Reef and a stay at the only resort inside Lizard Island National Park.
Being a national park hotel — the island was declared a national park in early 1937, and its surrounding waters were later declared a marine park in 1974 — means the resort also plays an important role in the preservation of Lizard Island's unique fauna and flora. Guests are encouraged to take a guided tour with one of the on-site naturalists to learn more about the island's animals and plants as well as its history.
Lizard Island Resort is a bucket-list destination in its own right, with rich experiences that few other global destinations can offer. It's no surprise that honeymooners and newly retired travelers flock here for some well-deserved rest. And before you go, be sure to read up on Australia's most dangerous wildlife (and how to avoid it on your vacation).