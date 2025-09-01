The Top Beer-Producing Country In The World Is Nowhere Near Germany, America, Or Czechia
When you think of the world's great beer destinations, what comes to mind? Perhaps Germany, the United States, or Bruges, Belgium, which is considered a mecca for beer enthusiasts. These places boast exquisite ales and exciting beer-themed activities, such as beer bikes, brewery tours, and flight tastings, but none of them come close to producing as much beer as the surprising nation that topped BarthHaas' 2024 to 2025 beer production charts: China.
Although China may not be the first country that pops into your brain when you think beer, it accounts for 18.2% share of the world's production — nearly double that of the second-place producer, the United States. This level of output also makes China an appealing destination for beer lovers, with a growing market for international beer tourism.. Visitors can explore beer museums, tastings, and unique experiences like a "beer exchange" — a stock market-style bar that adjusts prices based on customer demand.
The East Asian nation has quietly become one of the world's most exciting wine destinations, and adding beer to its portfolio could make it a force to be reckoned with — for both connoisseurs of the cask and casual drinkers alike.
Where to go to experience the best of China's beer scene
If you're talking about beer in China, you'd be remiss not to mention Qingdao. The city's brewing traditions date back to the early 1900s; its crisp mountain waters are splendid for brewing, and it is home to one of the nation's most famous beers: Tsingtao. Today, you can tour the Tsingtao brewery and taste the light, malty beer fresh from the barrel, try your hand at driving the prices at the beer exchange, or head to the month-long Qingdao International Beer Festival between July and August. This festival is Asia's largest and most significant beer-themed event and has since expanded to include much more than just the tasty tipple. There are now performances, food tastings, games, exhibitions, and sightseeing events, making it one of the best ways to see the city and enjoy its renowned brew.
It's easy to get to China's beer capital, with Qingdao International Airport offering direct flights from several countries and numerous domestic airports. You can also fly directly into Beijing and Shanghai from Dallas, Detroit, San Francisco, and Seattle, and then transfer to Qingdao. If you're planning to take some hoppy souvenirs home with you, be sure to check customs rules and regulations for leaving China, any countries you may transit through, and reentering the United States or your final destination. It's always a bad sign when your luggage comes off the plane with a zip-tie and you realize you're going to be stuck in additional screening queues.
China's growing craft beer scene
The most important thing you can do on a beer-themed vacation is sample the beer (it should be noted that the legal drinking age in China is 18). While you're there, you must try the "world's best specialty IPA" of 2025: the Hazy White IPA from the Goose Island Beer Company, crafted in Shanghai. The World Beer Awards describes it as "peachy and inviting" and "smooth and dry." You can find it in trendy bars up and down the country. You'll also be glad to know that, at the time of writing, beers can cost as little as $1 in China, so your boozy trip doesn't have to break the bank, either.
China's craft beer scene has been expanding in recent years, making it worth sampling offerings from the best of small, local breweries on your tour. Beijing and Chengdu both have dedicated craft festivals in May and June, respectively, giving visitors the chance to try a wide variety of beers. Alternatively, you can seek out brands like Great Leap Brewing, famed for incorporating Chinese ingredients and its flagship Beijing pub, or Master Gao Brewing Co., which regularly creates limited-edition seasonal releases based on regional Nanjing produce – a true taste of China's innovative beer scene.