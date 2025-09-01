This Charming Oregon City Is Home To Award-Winning Wines And One Of The Nation's Most Exciting Rodeos

Seasoned explorers know that small cities can be just as exciting as large metropolises. Indeed, you should never judge a book by its cover. Take St. Paul, Oregon, about 30 minutes away from Salem and near Woodburn, a scenic city that's perfect for shopping and outdoor activities. According to the Census Reporter, the charming city in the Willamette Valley has a population of only about 450. Despite its size, St. Paul is home to wineries that have produced award-winning vino. In addition, the city hosts the annual St. Paul Rodeo, one of the nation's largest.

Established in 1936, the radio is held on the Fourth of July and in the days leading up to the holiday. In fact, the Statesman Journal referred to it as the biggest Fourth of July rodeo in the world. Attendees can expect carnival rides, shopping opportunities, and plenty of performances from cowboys and cowgirls at the St. Paul Rodeo Arena. Make sure to grab a drink at the Tack Room Saloon to further soak in the Western atmosphere — and, of course, don't forget to wear a pair of cowboy boots. For dates and tickets, visit the St. Paul Rodeo's website.

If you are unable to make it to St. Paul in July, rest assured that you can still have a good time. A few minutes outside of town is Lady Hill Winery, open daily at the time of this writing. Its wines range from Pinot Noir to Procedo Barbera, which received a gold medal at the Great Northwest Wine Competition in 2015.