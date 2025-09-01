This Charming Oregon City Is Home To Award-Winning Wines And One Of The Nation's Most Exciting Rodeos
Seasoned explorers know that small cities can be just as exciting as large metropolises. Indeed, you should never judge a book by its cover. Take St. Paul, Oregon, about 30 minutes away from Salem and near Woodburn, a scenic city that's perfect for shopping and outdoor activities. According to the Census Reporter, the charming city in the Willamette Valley has a population of only about 450. Despite its size, St. Paul is home to wineries that have produced award-winning vino. In addition, the city hosts the annual St. Paul Rodeo, one of the nation's largest.
Established in 1936, the radio is held on the Fourth of July and in the days leading up to the holiday. In fact, the Statesman Journal referred to it as the biggest Fourth of July rodeo in the world. Attendees can expect carnival rides, shopping opportunities, and plenty of performances from cowboys and cowgirls at the St. Paul Rodeo Arena. Make sure to grab a drink at the Tack Room Saloon to further soak in the Western atmosphere — and, of course, don't forget to wear a pair of cowboy boots. For dates and tickets, visit the St. Paul Rodeo's website.
If you are unable to make it to St. Paul in July, rest assured that you can still have a good time. A few minutes outside of town is Lady Hill Winery, open daily at the time of this writing. Its wines range from Pinot Noir to Procedo Barbera, which received a gold medal at the Great Northwest Wine Competition in 2015.
Connect with Oregon's past in St. Paul
You can enjoy Lady Hill Winery's farm setting and flavorful wines in its sun-drenched tasting room. If that isn't enough, the winery often hosts musical performances and dinners. Upcoming events are posted on Lady Hill Winery's Instagram. That said, you'll find this family-owned establishment near Newell Pioneer Village and Champoeg State Heritage Area, two places that give visitors a look into Oregon's past. At Newell Pioneer Village, you can glimpse life as a settler in the Beaver State in the 19th century.
This kid-friendly attraction features the Robert Newell House, once home to an Ohio native who was instrumental in the development of Oregon and its government. The two-story structure, built in 1852, contains antiques from this era, from furniture to gorgeous gowns. Visitors can also exlore three other historic structures. One Google review reads: "A lovely adventure awaits. The docent's [sic] were not only knowledgeable they were warm and friendly. I learned so much." Newell Pioneer Village charges a small admission fee and is open seasonally, March through October.
Although the Robert Newell House is now within St. Paul, it was once part of a town called Champoeg. After the Willamette River flood of 1861, the town was destroyed, and the Robert Newhell House was the only structure left standing. However, you can visit Champoeg State Heritage Area, located on the site of the former town. Open year-round, the 678-acres park features educational markers and a visitor center highlighting the land's history. One Google reviewer described it as a "great place to have a party, play disk golf, camp, bike or go on a walk."
What more is there to do in St. Paul, Oregon?
With a rodeo, wine, and history to explore, you might be wondering what else St. Paul has to offer. Just a few blocks away from the St. Paul Rodeo Arena is St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1846, it's considered the oldest brick building in the Pacific Northwest. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the few local restaurants, like Harvester Taproom, which serves local brewskis, as well as pizza, burgers, and sandwiches. This spot, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, has a 4.4 rating on Google.
No matter the season, there is plenty to do at the family-owned French Prairie Gardens. The 500-acre site, open Tuesday through Sunday, features a tulip festival in the spring and a fall festival with a pumpkin patch. Plus, there is a bakery where you can purchase sugary delights like apple pies and scones. If you're hungry or thirsty, you can dine at the Farm Bar Taproom. French Prairie Gardens is only a few miles outside of town, but keep in mind that some events do require tickets that can be purchased on its website.
Champoeg State Heritage Area also offers campsites. No tent or RV? No problem — the park has cabins and seasonal yurts, too. Reservations can be made through the Oregon State Parks website, with most stays under $100 a night. If a hotel is more your style, there are a few options in nearby Woodburn. Looking for more adventures within reach of St. Paul? The city is a short drive from Aurora, one of the best antiquing destinations in America, and Mt. Angel, a mountain city brimming with European charm.