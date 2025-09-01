Vegetarians Will Save A Ton Of Money Eating Out In This Expensive European Country

There's so much advice nowadays for saving money while traveling. These tips can sometimes be specific to certain countries, such as not sitting down for coffee in Italy. Other times they're more general, like this affordable flight hack that could have you flying for less. When it comes to Switzerland, you may want to become a vegetarian during your time here to save while dining at restaurants. Making this single change to your eating habits could save you around $20 per meal.

Switzerland is considered one of the most expensive countries in Europe, especially when it comes to food purchased in grocery stores and restaurants. However, many travelers have started to notice that the vegetarian choices at Swiss restaurants are significantly cheaper than their meat counterparts. Opting for a meat dish, such as steak or sausages, can cost upwards of $40 every time. You can cut this cost pretty much in half if you go for a vegetarian meal, such as a salad, pasta, or pastry dish.

Unlike some countries that don't offer a lot of meat-free dishes in their cuisine, being a vegetarian in Switzerland doesn't mean missing out on the country's flavors. In fact, you'll find a lot of classic Swiss dishes don't include meat, including raclette, potato rösti, and wähe. The latter is a traditional tart that can be sweet or savory, usually filled with fruits if it's sweet or spinach, cheese, and onions if it's savory. If you're looking for vegetarian options on the menu, keep an eye out for the word vegetarisch, or just ask your waiter for recommendations. If you are a strict vegetarian, make sure meat isn't added to your meal, as a small amount is sometimes used for flavoring.