Vegetarians Will Save A Ton Of Money Eating Out In This Expensive European Country
There's so much advice nowadays for saving money while traveling. These tips can sometimes be specific to certain countries, such as not sitting down for coffee in Italy. Other times they're more general, like this affordable flight hack that could have you flying for less. When it comes to Switzerland, you may want to become a vegetarian during your time here to save while dining at restaurants. Making this single change to your eating habits could save you around $20 per meal.
Switzerland is considered one of the most expensive countries in Europe, especially when it comes to food purchased in grocery stores and restaurants. However, many travelers have started to notice that the vegetarian choices at Swiss restaurants are significantly cheaper than their meat counterparts. Opting for a meat dish, such as steak or sausages, can cost upwards of $40 every time. You can cut this cost pretty much in half if you go for a vegetarian meal, such as a salad, pasta, or pastry dish.
Unlike some countries that don't offer a lot of meat-free dishes in their cuisine, being a vegetarian in Switzerland doesn't mean missing out on the country's flavors. In fact, you'll find a lot of classic Swiss dishes don't include meat, including raclette, potato rösti, and wähe. The latter is a traditional tart that can be sweet or savory, usually filled with fruits if it's sweet or spinach, cheese, and onions if it's savory. If you're looking for vegetarian options on the menu, keep an eye out for the word vegetarisch, or just ask your waiter for recommendations. If you are a strict vegetarian, make sure meat isn't added to your meal, as a small amount is sometimes used for flavoring.
Switzerland is Europe's vegetarian hub
One of the best parts about being a vegetarian in Switzerland is that the country caters to you in almost every restaurant. Switzerland was actually named Europe's top country for vegetarians by The Eco Experts. Their data from 2022 revealed that Switzerland had the highest density of vegetarian-friendly restaurants, while non-meat eaters save about $15 for every pound of meat they don't eat.
The world's oldest vegetarian restaurant has multiple locations in Zurich. Hiltl has been serving vegetarians since 1898 and continues to impress diners with its colorful buffet spread of healthy vegetables, fruits, pastas, and breads. You can get your fill of goodness here, including refreshing juices, sweet yogurt bowls topped with nuts, plates of delicious Swiss cheese, and nourishing croissants and rolls. It also has made-to-order dishes, including a juicy vegetarian burger with a side of sweet potato fries, as well as wine to wash it down. Three locations cluster near the center of Zurich within a short walk of one another. Unfortunately, because of Hiltl's history and reputation, plates can be a bit expensive for some travelers.
There are many other vegetarian restaurants around, such as Tibits, which is another veggie buffet in Zurich. You pay by the weight here, which makes it a little easier to manage your budget but can also be dangerous if you're not careful — especially when you see the homemade soups, cheezecakes, stir-fries, and salads on offer just tempting you to load up. If opting for vegetarian meals still isn't reducing your restaurant spending enough, you can also try only drinking tap water, eating out for lunch instead of dinner, or relying on cheaper takeaway places. If you go to any markets in Switzerland, don't forget about the hidden price difference you should look for according to Rick Steves.