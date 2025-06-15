This New York Town Bordering The Hudson River Has A Wealth Of Trails, Tasty Eats, And Countryside Charm

History lovers know it as the onetime home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Appreciators of great grub have it in mind as the town where some of their favorite chefs got their training. But while the name Hyde Park, New York holds major sway for many reasons, visitors are likely to miss out unless they make an effort to delve into the town's quirky nooks and crannies.

Towns along the Hudson River have long attracted visitors with their historic views that immerse landscape lovers and artsy auras that inspire day trips from New York City, but the countryside charm of Hyde Park may be unmatched. After all, where else can you engage in world-class dining right after a trail walk accompanied by fuzzy llamas and alpacas? Another truly unique experience awaits at Dassai Blue, where the Hyde Park brewery serves up flights of locally-made sake open seven days a week.

Hyde Park is just over 90 miles from New York City, so it's best to fly into one of the metropolitan area's airports like JFK or LaGuardia then rent a car. You'll need one to fully explore the around green hills of the Hudson Valley. Alternatively, if you'd prefer not to drive, you can also take a train from New York City to nearby Poughkeepsie. From there, it's an easy 15-minute Uber or Lyft Ride to the ultimate destination.