This New York Town Bordering The Hudson River Has A Wealth Of Trails, Tasty Eats, And Countryside Charm
History lovers know it as the onetime home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Appreciators of great grub have it in mind as the town where some of their favorite chefs got their training. But while the name Hyde Park, New York holds major sway for many reasons, visitors are likely to miss out unless they make an effort to delve into the town's quirky nooks and crannies.
Towns along the Hudson River have long attracted visitors with their historic views that immerse landscape lovers and artsy auras that inspire day trips from New York City, but the countryside charm of Hyde Park may be unmatched. After all, where else can you engage in world-class dining right after a trail walk accompanied by fuzzy llamas and alpacas? Another truly unique experience awaits at Dassai Blue, where the Hyde Park brewery serves up flights of locally-made sake open seven days a week.
Hyde Park is just over 90 miles from New York City, so it's best to fly into one of the metropolitan area's airports like JFK or LaGuardia then rent a car. You'll need one to fully explore the around green hills of the Hudson Valley. Alternatively, if you'd prefer not to drive, you can also take a train from New York City to nearby Poughkeepsie. From there, it's an easy 15-minute Uber or Lyft Ride to the ultimate destination.
Explore innovative dishes at the Culinary Institute of America and beyond
The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) has operated in Hyde Park since 1972, when the former New Haven Restaurant Institute moved onto the campus of a former Jesuit academy. Name a famous American chef, and they likely trained at the CIA. Those include luminaries ranging from TV pastry chef Duff Goldman to modernist cuisine maverick Grant Achatz.
Though the CIA now has additional campuses in California, Texas, and Singapore, Hyde Park's is still the largest and most renowned. Both locals and visitors celebrate special occasions at the school's restaurants, which are staffed by students, giving them on-the-job training even before they embark on internships. Those include American Bounty Restaurant, which focuses on what's in its name with elevated locavore fare. The Bocuse Restaurant takes a cue from the groundbreaking techniques of French chef Paul Bocuse, offering multi-course lunches that begin with truffle soup or duck ravioli á l'orange. CIA Brewery has a tasting room, but you can also purchase cans to take home.
Off-campus, Eveready Diner is renowned for its handmade classics, from pancakes with whipped up with fresh buttermilk to hot open sandwiches made with turkey or beef that's roasted onsite each day. In need of a sushi fix after an oversized breakfast? Mizu Sushi has all the usual suspects, as well as some surprises like quail egg utama. Joseph's Italian Steakhouse is renowned for its 2,000-square foot patio pavilion, which sinks diners into nature as they sup on dry-aged steaks or linguine with littleneck clams.
Take in historic views while hiking scenic trails
There's no need to journey to Hudson Highlands State Preserve for rugged beauty. Reserve a spot to hike the mile-long area around Clover Brooke Farm with its hoofed animals, including llamas, alpacas, donkeys or goats. For something a little more adventurous, Hyde Park Trails oversees the barely touched lands that snake around the town. One part of the trail connects the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site with the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site. The 3.5-mile trail allows hikers to take an active approach to learning how the other half lived in Hyde Park in the early 20th century and before.
In total, the Hyde Park Trails run around 34 miles, many of which cover views of the Vanderbilt Mansion and Roosevelt's dwelling. There are also alternative hikes to try around other historical sites. For starters, the Top Cottage Trail and Red Loop, which is part of the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site, usually takes less than 90 minutes to explore. An audio tour is available for hikers who want to learn more as they walk.
To take in even more quiet reflection, consider a stay at the Inn at Bellefield/Hyde Park. Opened in 2024, the majestic hotel is a quick walk from the CIA and its dining, but also minutes from the major historical sites. Prefer a quaint B&B? Inn the Woods Bed and Breakfast serves memorable morning repasts in a restful environment. Summer is an excellent time to visit the Hudson Valley, when produce is at its peak. Just don't forget to fit in a jaunt with some friendly herd animals and an unforgettable meal or two, no matter what part of the year you choose.