A Scenic New York Escape With Sweeping Hudson Valley Views Offers Forested Paths And Historic Ruins

New York is home to some outstanding hiking and getaway destinations throughout the state. Rocky Peak Ridge lays claim to one of New York's highest Adirondack peaks and Blue Mountain Lake is a secret, little lake town that locals love. But Bull Hill is one of those destinations the Hudson Valley visitors shouldn't miss.

Bull Hill, also known as Mount Taurus, has a famous neighbor to the north, Breakneck Ridge. Breakneck Ridge is a popular spot where visitors who are seeking a challenging hike flock, as it has attracted over 3 million thrill seekers within the last 15 years. But Bull Hill, also one of the many mountains part of the Hudson Highlands, should not be ignored. In fact, Bull Hill not only has a higher summit than Breakneck Ridge (Bull Hill's 1,419 feet to Breakneck Ridge's 1,301 feet) but it's got some majestic views of the Hudson Valley as well as wonderful forested paths and historic ruins. Plus, it's also a little less crowded.

According to Joel Cook, an author who published a book in 1882 called "Brief Summer Rambles Near Philadelphia," Bull Hill's name derives from when occupants of the land chased down a wild bull. The bull then fell off the mountain to its death (via WPDH). While you won't find bulls anywhere on the hiking trail, visitors can expect to see some wondrous historic ruins of the Cornish Estate Ruins, the former stone and brick home of Edward J. Cornish, a businessman who utilized the land for his country home from the late 1910s through the late 1930s. The 650-acre estate, once a place of beauty, is now a collection of debris and some still-standing stone walls.