A Scenic New York Escape With Sweeping Hudson Valley Views Offers Forested Paths And Historic Ruins
New York is home to some outstanding hiking and getaway destinations throughout the state. Rocky Peak Ridge lays claim to one of New York's highest Adirondack peaks and Blue Mountain Lake is a secret, little lake town that locals love. But Bull Hill is one of those destinations the Hudson Valley visitors shouldn't miss.
Bull Hill, also known as Mount Taurus, has a famous neighbor to the north, Breakneck Ridge. Breakneck Ridge is a popular spot where visitors who are seeking a challenging hike flock, as it has attracted over 3 million thrill seekers within the last 15 years. But Bull Hill, also one of the many mountains part of the Hudson Highlands, should not be ignored. In fact, Bull Hill not only has a higher summit than Breakneck Ridge (Bull Hill's 1,419 feet to Breakneck Ridge's 1,301 feet) but it's got some majestic views of the Hudson Valley as well as wonderful forested paths and historic ruins. Plus, it's also a little less crowded.
According to Joel Cook, an author who published a book in 1882 called "Brief Summer Rambles Near Philadelphia," Bull Hill's name derives from when occupants of the land chased down a wild bull. The bull then fell off the mountain to its death (via WPDH). While you won't find bulls anywhere on the hiking trail, visitors can expect to see some wondrous historic ruins of the Cornish Estate Ruins, the former stone and brick home of Edward J. Cornish, a businessman who utilized the land for his country home from the late 1910s through the late 1930s. The 650-acre estate, once a place of beauty, is now a collection of debris and some still-standing stone walls.
How to get to Bull Hill and what to see on your hike
Located near the walkable village of Cold Spring, with its riverfront cafes and local shops, Bull Hill is easily accessible by train. There's a scenic Metro-North train ride from Grand Central Station that takes about one hour and 20 minutes. Once the train arrives at the Cold Spring stop, it's about a 23-minute walk to the beginning of a trail and about a four-minute car ride from the train station. If you're flying in from out of town to head to the mountain, then taking flight to LaGuardia Airport makes the most sense as it's about a 90-minute car ride to the airport to mountain.
Once you've arrived at Bull Hill, you can opt for the full loop or the short loop. The full loop at Bull Hill is 5.5 miles long and should take about three to four hours to complete. It begins from where cars park at the Little Stony Point, north of Cold Spring on the Washburn Trail, and ends back where you started. Marked well with signs throughout, the loop is filled with scenic views of Cold Spring, West Point, and the Hudson River. For those not wanting to endure the full loop, the Bull Hill short loop is also an option since its distance is a total of 4.6 miles and takes about two to three hours to finish.
Where to stay and what to eat near Bull Hill
When you've finished taking in the stunning views of the Hudson and hiking the forested paths of Bull Hill, you can explore more of the rugged beauty and trails in the quiet Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, or you can head back to Cold Spring, where there are plenty of places to eat and lodge.
If you're craving some homemade Maryland crabcakes or a porterhouse for two, then head to Hudson House River Inn on Main Street, which offers riverside views as well as a hotel for visitors to lodge. There's also Brasserie Le Bouchon, which offers French fare like Brie Au Four and Filet Mignon Bercy. And if you're wanting some dessert, Moo Moo's Creamery on West Street calls itself "The World's Best Ice Cream Shop." And with homemade ice cream offerings like caramel cashew and "walnutella," it's easy to see why.
In addition to a plethora of Airbnb's there are many options for hotels to stay at, including the Cold Spring Hotel & Cafe, which offers $150 per night rooms as well as pet-friendly rooms for an extra $70 fee. There is also the Pig Hill Inn, which has been standing since 1825 and has a variety of rooms whose themes range from "Victorian Elegance" to "Enchantment." Prices for rooms at the Pig Hill Inn are from $160 per night and up.