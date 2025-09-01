There Is One Hidden Way Left To Get Free Checked Bags And No Change Fees On Southwest Airlines

When you book with Getaways, you won't feel the need to find an airport check-in hack that could turn long lines into a breezy start to your trip because your vacation should already begin stress-free. The platform bundles flights, hotels, and rental cars into a single booking, removing the usual hassle of coordinating multiple reservations. Aside from the intended peace of mind, you get two free checked bags per customer, can make changes and cancellations to your travel plans up to 10 minutes before departure, and even earn rewards points. Additionally, Southwest curates Getaways deals to include hotels and services that meet quality standards, often at prices lower than booking separately.

While all of this sounds promising, we would be remiss to not mention that many Redditors on a thread about Southwest's former "Vacations" packages have not had a good experience. Many say they had to pay more and had to hassle with the customer service team, while others say they didn't have a problem at all and continue to book through Southwest. So, it might be a catch-22 and worth looking into, as it is intended to maximize both value and ease, though it may not be entirely free of hiccups.

