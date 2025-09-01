California's 'River That Came Back To Life' Thrives With Wildlife And Adventure After Hiding For Decades

It's not everyday that you hear good news when it comes to the environment. But thanks to the relentless efforts of the Yurok, Karuk, and Klamath tribes — alongside environmental organizations — the Klamath River in Northern California now flows free once again. With these 420 miles of revitalized waters, species like salmon, beavers, and otters have made a re-appearance after almost a century. The Klamath River also offers a variety of activities to enjoy such as rafting, fishing, and traditional Yurok canoe tours to learn about the region's deep history and ongoing restoration.

For centuries, the Klamath River has supported six Native cultures and many rich ecosystems. Its waters were teeming with migrating salmon, but damming projects that began back in the 1900s disrupted nature's balance. Entire regions were flooded, the river was fragmented, and Native communities and local fisheries were deeply affected. However, after 20 years of advocacy and hardships, the dams are finally gone. The salmon and other species can now travel freely upstream. This has also allowed for the upper and lower Klamath rapids to reconnect once more, offering even more thrilling rafting experiences for visitors.

In order to reach the river, head to the town of Klamath near the Oregon border. The closest airport is the Del Norte County Airport (CEC) in Crescent City — California's charming gateway to the redwoods — 30 minutes away.