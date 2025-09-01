California's 'River That Came Back To Life' Thrives With Wildlife And Adventure After Hiding For Decades
It's not everyday that you hear good news when it comes to the environment. But thanks to the relentless efforts of the Yurok, Karuk, and Klamath tribes — alongside environmental organizations — the Klamath River in Northern California now flows free once again. With these 420 miles of revitalized waters, species like salmon, beavers, and otters have made a re-appearance after almost a century. The Klamath River also offers a variety of activities to enjoy such as rafting, fishing, and traditional Yurok canoe tours to learn about the region's deep history and ongoing restoration.
For centuries, the Klamath River has supported six Native cultures and many rich ecosystems. Its waters were teeming with migrating salmon, but damming projects that began back in the 1900s disrupted nature's balance. Entire regions were flooded, the river was fragmented, and Native communities and local fisheries were deeply affected. However, after 20 years of advocacy and hardships, the dams are finally gone. The salmon and other species can now travel freely upstream. This has also allowed for the upper and lower Klamath rapids to reconnect once more, offering even more thrilling rafting experiences for visitors.
In order to reach the river, head to the town of Klamath near the Oregon border. The closest airport is the Del Norte County Airport (CEC) in Crescent City — California's charming gateway to the redwoods — 30 minutes away.
Exploring the Klamath River and its surrounding areas
The Upper Klamath River is known for being an amazing destination for Class III and IV rafting and beyond. Hell's Corner Gorge, a large section of rapids to the south of Oregon's border, offers more of a thrilling and almost expert-level experience — especially now that the natural currents have been restored. The Lower Klamath, on the other hand, offers Class II rapids and mild currents that are perfect for beginners as well as for children.
But rafting is not everything that the Klamath River has to offer. At the Yurok Country Visitor Center on Klamath Boulevard you can take a redwood canoe tour led by an expert guide. As a plus, you'll get to learn a lot about Yurok and Native culture and history as well as the wildlife and geography of the river. The center also offers motor boat tours and visits to the Redwood National and State Parks, where you'll find the world's tallest trees as well as enjoy the SkyTrails at the Trees of Mystery theme park.
You'll also find plenty of chances to go fishing in both the Upper and Lower Klamath areas, while animal lovers can partake in some bird watching. Ospreys are often spotted flying above the river, and if you're lucky, you'll also spot beavers and otters as they swim in the Klamath. Lastly, the Klamath National Forest is perfect for hiking, camping, and just enjoying the surrounding nature. Regardless of your choice for fun, remember to be respectful toward this newly reborn river.
Camping and other places to spend the night near the Klamath River
If you're truly up for an adventure, you can consider camping on the Upper Klamath's riverbanks. The Bureau of Land Management offers campgrounds like the Klamath River Campground, Stateline Campground, Spring Island Day Use Site, and Turtle Primitive Camp. Although some sites might offer some facilities like picnic areas and vault toilets, these experiences are indeed remote and isolated, so don't expect many comforts.
For those seeking something a bit more snug than dispersed camping, consider staying at the Klamath National Forest. The forest offers campers 34 sites, some with cabins and other facilities. You can also enjoy primitive camping in the forest. However, a permit is needed for starting campfires or barbecues, and note that campers are not allowed to light fires if bans are in place.
If you don't want to camp outdoors, more cushy options can be found back in Klamath. Hotels like the Holiday Inn Express Klamath – Redwood Ntl Park Area By IHG offer guests comfortable rooms, a casino, pool, and other amenities as well as a free breakfast. Rates per night start at around $130 at the time of writing. The Redwood Hotel Casino is a more luxurious option that offers guests lush rooms and other amenities. The hotel has its own restaurant called the Abalone Bar & Grill and, as the name implies, a casino.