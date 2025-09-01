This New Mexico Gem Has Been Voted America's Best City For The First Time In History

What makes a great city? Is it epic scale and world-renowned cuisine? A thriving nightlife scene and art museums that just keep on giving? Maybe it's walkability, imposing architecture, and monuments that speak to a weighty sense of history? According to Travel + Leisure, which revealed its readers' choice World's Best Awards for 2025, a city's level of distinction is based on six broad criteria: sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value. A total of 180,000 readers took part in the awards survey, revealing San Miguel de Allende in Mexico to be their favorite city this year, while cities across East and South Asia made up the guts of the top 10. Top of the American pile, and No. 19 globally overall, was a city of adobe-brick buildings and pueblo architecture that basks in the ethereal glow of the high-desert sun: Santa Fe.

New Mexico's capital city, sitting more than 7,000 feet above sea level in the northern Rio Grande Valley, was a first-time winner of the award. Charleston, North Carolina, had topped the podium for 12 years straight, so it took a city with real clout to knock it from its perch. And clout, not to mention stop-you-in-your-tracks beauty, Santa Fe has in abundance. It looks like the sort of city postcards were designed for, with its old-world cityscape, 300 days of annual sunshine, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains backdrop, and watercolor sunsets that marry with the architecture like cheese with fine wine. T+L readers highlighted these aesthetic virtues in their appraisals of Santa Fe, and also mentioned the innovative Mexican-inspired cuisine, art galleries, and markets as reasons to (re)visit America's oldest capital city.