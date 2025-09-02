Why Rick Steves Avoids The Middle Cars When Riding Public Transportation
There's no doubt that one of the best ways to get around Europe for sightseeing (or just commuting in general) is by way of each city's metro system. Even travel writer, Rick Steves, says so. And, if you choose the encouraged method of transportation, he also knows a thing or two about how to not feel sandwiched in tight, especially during summer when the heat makes crowded cars ... less than pleasant. Steves' handy travel hack? Skip the middle cars, as they're rarely the most convenient or comfortable choice.
In his blog, Steves writes: "On any given train, the middle cars were crammed like sardine cans, while the cars at the start and end had more room." Instead, he suggests heading toward the front or back of the platform. Not only is it easier to find space to stand in the first and last cars, but, if you're lucky, you might even snag a seat — making your commute far more enjoyable. Whether you're riding in Europe's best subway system in a country like Norway, or exploring bustling metros in cities like Berlin or Madrid, this tip works in almost every European city he's visited — from Paris to Rome to Barcelona.
More tips for taking the metro in Europe
Tourists in European cities are often confused by the metro system. Think about it: They're in a new environment, often surrounded by a new language, and the buzzing inside a metro system can be intimidating and overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a few ways to make the entire experience a little less stressful.
First, when using the ticket machines in the metro stations, look in the far corners of the screen to change the language to one you're more comfortable with. Then, be sure to check all of the options. In Barcelona, for example, tourists frequently choose the T-Mobilitat ticket for 48-72 hours, which will set you back around $20 to $31. However, there's a better option: the T-Usual card. For just over $25, you can enjoy unlimited journeys for an entire month, giving you more bang for your buck.
Next, according to Steves' recommendations, you can also download certain apps, such as CityMapper, which show you not only how to get from point A to point B, but also which car in the metro is the most crowded. While of course, these aren't guaranteed, they're more often than not worth a shot. Whatever you do, though, make sure to look into the specifics of each city and the local metro system in regard to tickets, operating hours, and more. That way, you can do your best yo avoid making any mistakes while using it.