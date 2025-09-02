Why Rick Steves Avoids The Middle Cars When Riding Public Transportation

Tourists in European cities are often confused by the metro system. Think about it: They're in a new environment, often surrounded by a new language, and the buzzing inside a metro system can be intimidating and overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a few ways to make the entire experience a little less stressful.

First, when using the ticket machines in the metro stations, look in the far corners of the screen to change the language to one you're more comfortable with. Then, be sure to check all of the options. In Barcelona, for example, tourists frequently choose the T-Mobilitat ticket for 48-72 hours, which will set you back around $20 to $31. However, there's a better option: the T-Usual card. For just over $25, you can enjoy unlimited journeys for an entire month, giving you more bang for your buck.

Next, according to Steves' recommendations, you can also download certain apps, such as CityMapper, which show you not only how to get from point A to point B, but also which car in the metro is the most crowded. While of course, these aren't guaranteed, they're more often than not worth a shot. Whatever you do, though, make sure to look into the specifics of each city and the local metro system in regard to tickets, operating hours, and more. That way, you can do your best yo avoid making any mistakes while using it.