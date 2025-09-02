Just Outside Of Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Quiet Lakeside Park Offering An Escape To Camp, Hike, And Boat In Serenity
Less than half an hour drive from Ann Arbor, there's an 11,000-acre park with a chain of lakes, miles of trails, three different campgrounds, two yurts, and a two-bedroom ADA accessible cabin. Just like the state capital, Lansing, Michigan, the Pinckney Recreation Area is situated between Detroit and Grand Rapids. This serene lakeside park is an outdoor oasis for hikers, anglers, boaters, and nature lovers.
Pinckney Recreation Area has plenty of options for camping in the park. If you want to sleep under the stars, there are three campgrounds to choose from. Crooked Lake Rustic Campground has 25 rustic campsites, vault toilets, a fishing pier, and a boat launch. Located along the Potawatomi Trail is Blind Lake Rustic Campground with 10 campsites surrounded by trees. The Bruin Lake Modern Campground has over 150 campsites, but is currently for renovations until 2026.
For a more private and secluded experience, there's the Bruin Lake Yurt and Bruin Lake Cabin. The modern two-bedroom cabin has a living area, ceiling fans, a refrigerator, heat, and more. Both are on the Bruin Lake Modern Campground, but the Glenbrook Yurt is a little more remote. The yurt overlooks Halfmoon Lake and is on the Potawatomi Trail, just two miles from Hell, where you can pay to be mayor for a day. The quiet accommodation has enough space for five, a fire pit, and a picnic table. It's a unique way to immerse yourself in a forest surrounded by lakes.
Boating and hiking in the beautiful Pinckney Recreation Area
Michigan has 11,000 inland lakes, and Pinckney Recreation Area is surrounded by more than a handful of them. The most popular are Silver Lake, Crooked Lake, Halfmoon Lake, and Bruin Lake. Swimming is allowed at Silver Lake, Halfmoon Lake, and Bruin Lake, but Bruin Lake is only accessible to their campground guests. Boat launches are available at Bruin Lake, Crooked Lake, and Halfmoon Lake.
With 26 miles of trail to explore, a meditative hike through Pinckney's oak forest is a great way to see the chain of lakes. One of the most popular trails is Crooked Lake Trail. This 4.4-mile, moderately challenging loop trail takes you around Crooked Lake, to Silver Lake, and back. Trail running, hiking, and mountain biking are popular along this trail.
Travelers and nature lovers exploring Michigan and the Lake Superior Circle Tour on a majestic lake road trip with waterfalls, scenic heights, and crystal-clear waters should include a visit to the Pinckney Recreation Area. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required for vehicles and boats visiting Pinckney. Passport prices are based on use and residency and can be purchased online or in person. While the Pinckney Recreation Area is open all year, the best time for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and boating in the area is April through October, because some amenities like the campgrounds are closed during the colder months.