Sandwiched Between Savannah And Brunswick Is Georgia's Fishing Village With Dockside Dining And Marsh Views

Shellman Bluff is a magical, hidden oasis full of small-town charm that you've likely never heard of. Tucked into the heart of McIntosh County in southeast Georgia, Shellman Bluff is a clandestine slice of heaven on earth between Savannah, Georgia's oldest city and a walkable gem with lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, and Brunswick, a quiet coastal town that is the gateway to Georgia's golden isles. In this tiny angling community, you'll find idyllic ancient oak trees draped in delicate, wispy tresses of Spanish moss, hear the gentle hum of fishing and shrimping boats cruising the Julienton and Barbour rivers, and discover the call of wildly beautiful marshlands brimming with blue crabs, loggerhead turtles, and bottle-nosed dolphins. In some places, you can get up close with nature by eating right on the dock.

With 368,000 acres of coastal marsh statewide, Shellman Bluff offers some of the most vibrant, verdant natural habitats for visitors to experience firsthand. Spend a day at Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge, a 5,618-acre barrier island named after the 18th century pirate (real name Edward Teach) who plundered local merchant ships. Choose from 11 different trails for biking, walking, and watching birds and reptiles year-round. In warmer months, visitors can glimpse sea turtles nesting on the beach, while winter is ideal for observing bald eagles. Seasonal fishing and hunting are permitted. Blackbeard Island is only accessible by water, so it's best to charter a boat from the nearby little-known town of Darien which has beaches, natural beauty, and tasty seafood, or schedule a kayak tour with Altamaha Coastal Tours.