Sandwiched Between Savannah And Brunswick Is Georgia's Fishing Village With Dockside Dining And Marsh Views
Shellman Bluff is a magical, hidden oasis full of small-town charm that you've likely never heard of. Tucked into the heart of McIntosh County in southeast Georgia, Shellman Bluff is a clandestine slice of heaven on earth between Savannah, Georgia's oldest city and a walkable gem with lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, and Brunswick, a quiet coastal town that is the gateway to Georgia's golden isles. In this tiny angling community, you'll find idyllic ancient oak trees draped in delicate, wispy tresses of Spanish moss, hear the gentle hum of fishing and shrimping boats cruising the Julienton and Barbour rivers, and discover the call of wildly beautiful marshlands brimming with blue crabs, loggerhead turtles, and bottle-nosed dolphins. In some places, you can get up close with nature by eating right on the dock.
With 368,000 acres of coastal marsh statewide, Shellman Bluff offers some of the most vibrant, verdant natural habitats for visitors to experience firsthand. Spend a day at Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge, a 5,618-acre barrier island named after the 18th century pirate (real name Edward Teach) who plundered local merchant ships. Choose from 11 different trails for biking, walking, and watching birds and reptiles year-round. In warmer months, visitors can glimpse sea turtles nesting on the beach, while winter is ideal for observing bald eagles. Seasonal fishing and hunting are permitted. Blackbeard Island is only accessible by water, so it's best to charter a boat from the nearby little-known town of Darien which has beaches, natural beauty, and tasty seafood, or schedule a kayak tour with Altamaha Coastal Tours.
Enjoy marsh views at Shellman Bluff eateries
After a long day exploring the barrier islands, you'll probably work up an appetite. Luckily, Shellman Bluff and its surrounding communities offer delicious diners, cafes, and bars situated right along the waterfront. Stop at Hunter's Cafe, a local institution specializing in fresh seafood and Southern hospitality. The building's wooden exterior resembles a well-worn fishing cabin, complete with an enclosed front porch and colorful lights that add a festive sparkle at night. Inside, dollar bills are tacked to almost every square inch of the walls. But patrons don't frequent Hunter's for the decor. Tripadvisor reviewers love the fried grouper, fish sandwich, crab stew, and the hush puppies. "I love fresh shrimp and fried grouper, and it's located right on the water with nothing but a single lane dirt road going to it," one patron wrote. "The fish sandwich is good and the boom boom shrimp is great as well," another chimed in.
For upscale waterfront dining, check out The Fish Dock Bar & Grill, located on the banks of the Sapelo River, about 20 minutes from Shellman Bluff. The menu focuses on seafood, including heaping plates of fried shrimp, decadent crab stew, and locally grown clams.
Explore the rich history of Shellman Bluff, Georgia
With roots stretching back to the 18th century, Shellman Bluff is steeped in historical sites that will delight the most inquisitive visitors. Go for a drive and stop at the historical marker off Sutherland Bluff Drive. It pays tribute to Lieutenant Patrick Sutherland, who was granted the land in exchange for his military service at the Battle of Bloody Marsh in 1742. At the start of the Revolutionary War, trees were hewn into gunboats at a shipyard built in Southerland's Bluff for the Continental Navy in 1778. Shellman Bluff's present-day location is the original site of Shellman Plantation, which was run by a man named William Cooke until he died in 1861.
To plan a scenic escape to Shellman Bluff, fly into Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, rent a car, and drive north on I-95 for 40 minutes. Alternatively, you could fly into Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, rent a car, and drive about 60 minutes south on I-95.