This Charming Harbor Has Windswept Shores, Wooden Boats, And One Of The Prettiest Main Streets In Canada
Regarded as "the best small town in Canada," Mahone Bay's seaside charm is sure to captivate visitors. The town's main street still preserves its 18th-century picturesque buildings and shops, along with stunning ocean views offered by its harbor. But there's more to Mahone Bay than just coastal beauty — there's also a deep cultural significance as Mahone is the ancestral home of the Mi'kmaw people.
Mahone Bay is located in Nova Scotia, just 15 minutes away from Lunenburg — another quirky city on Canada's coast. The closest airport is the Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ), an hour and ten minutes away. Fortunately, you can take a rental car, taxi, or Uber to reach Mahone Bay from the airport. Once you arrive at this beautiful seaside community, you'll be surprised by the many activities the town has to offer, despite seeming like a sleepy fishing village.
For instance, you can sail around the south shore and several islands, which are home to animals like Atlantic puffins (which can also be spotted at Maine's breathtaking Machias Seal Island), petrels, bald eagles, and more. The town also offers several tours as well as artistic and historical exhibitions, catering to different tastes, needs, and wants.
Some of the must-see places at Mahone Bay
There's plenty to do and see in Mahone Bay, but a visit to the town's main street is a must. Not only will you find colorful historical buildings, boutiques, and restaurants here, but also the Mahone Bay Museum. The museum features several exhibits showcasing the area's Indigenous heritage as well as its maritime history. They also offer visitors crafting workshops every Saturday. The Mahone Bay Museum is open seasonally every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.
Located on the town's waterfront, you'll find three churches: the St. James Anglican Church, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Trinity United Church, which are all well-known landmarks at Mahone Bay. Another must-see is the BernArt Maze, featuring a labyrinth of paths with sculptures and murals. This unique attraction can be found a short eight-minute drive from town towards Blockhouse. For those into local artisan crafts, a visit to Amos Pewter — where you'll find handmade ocean-inspired fine jewelry and souvenirs — is another must.
Mahone Bay is not without high-end boutiques either. Places like Suttles and Seawinds offer unique clothing, as well as other interesting items. If what you're looking for is a little bit of adventure, then Sail and See offers sailing tours around the bay's islands aboard a 35-foot sailing yacht as well as sailing lessons. For more nautical experiences, check out the Heritage Boatyard Co-op to learn more about Nova Scotia's wooden shipbuilding tradition. Finally, the Rum Runners Trails is one of the world's most breathtaking biker trails, passing through Mahone Bay and taking you all the way back to Lunenburg and Halifax, perfect for those interested in outdoor sports.
Best restaurants and accommodations around Mahone Bay
By being located right by the sea, Mahone Bay's eateries are mostly focused on delicious seafood. As such, one great local seafood restaurant includes Rebecca's Restaurant on the bay's south shore. This place not only focuses on seafood, but it also offers meat dishes as well as vegan and vegetarian options. The Naked Oyster Seafood and Grill is another seafood place that is found on Main Street. A fun fact is that it is run by the same folks as Rebecca's Restaurant.
If you're in the mood for something on the sweet side along with some hot coffee, then Jo-Ann's Deli Market and Bake Shop is the place for you. They offer customers treats like cheesecake, deli meats, ice cream, and even some fresh produce.
As for accommodations around the bay, Black Forest Cabins offers some very nice, quaint rooms while surrounded by the bay's lush nature. Some of their packages even include bike rentals starting at around $181 for two people per night. Another nice option to consider is the Oak Island Resort and Conference Center, offering nice rooms overlooking the ocean as well as several amenities like an outdoor pool, a tennis court and mini golf course, and its own restaurant. Rates per night start at around $131 per night at the time of writing.