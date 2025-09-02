This Easy-To-Find Trail In Marquette Leads To One Of The Upper Peninsula's Most Breathtaking Views
Michigan's Upper Peninsula has plenty of beaches, forests, islands, and charming small towns to discover, alongside some of Michigan's best national parks. There's a lot to see and do in the Mitten State, especially in and around Marquette, a small city on Lake Superior. For a hike that's just over a mile but seriously delivers on epic views, take a quick 10-minute drive north of Marquette to Sugarloaf Mountain.
Marquette is served by Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, which is about a 30-minute drive from Sugarloaf Mountain and has flights to Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit. The nearest major airport is Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, which is about a 3.5-hour drive away.
The Sugarloaf Mountain trail is easy to access, although you'll want your own vehicle to get around here. Head north out of Marquette on County Road 550 and you'll eventually reach a sign for Sugarloaf Mountain and two free parking lots at the trailhead. For a conveniently located base, check into Nestledown Bed and Breakfast in Marquette. This Scandinavian-style B&B has cozy rooms and an on-site sauna. As a bonus, it's only 175 steps to the shores of Lake Superior.
How to hike Sugarloaf Mountain, Michigan
There are two trails to reach the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain, a "difficult" one and a longer, "easy" trail with a more gentle gradient. Both trails will take about 15 to 30 minutes to complete. The trail is approximately 1.2 miles long, with 295 feet of elevation gain. Watch your feet on the hike, as the trail does have rocks and roots you'll need to step over. There are also some staircases and railings near the top of the route.
Sugarloaf Mountain is the highest point in Marquette County at 470 feet in elevation, which means visitors can expect amazing views. There are three observation platforms at the top where you can gaze in awe at the panoramic vistas over Lake Superior, Presque Isle Park, Marquette, and Hogsback Mountain. From the south-facing deck, spot Marquette landmarks like the Superior Dome — you can even see the outline of the Huron Mountains in the distance from the west-facing platform. While the trail is accessible year-round, the best time to visit is in fall to see the spectacular autumn foliage in the surrounding forests. If you can, time your visit for sunrise or sunset. If you want to keep the adventures going, head to Mount Arvon, Michigan's highest peak and just a 1.5-hour drive from Marquette.