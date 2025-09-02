This Easy-To-Find Trail In Marquette Leads To One Of The Upper Peninsula's Most Breathtaking Views

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has plenty of beaches, forests, islands, and charming small towns to discover, alongside some of Michigan's best national parks. There's a lot to see and do in the Mitten State, especially in and around Marquette, a small city on Lake Superior. For a hike that's just over a mile but seriously delivers on epic views, take a quick 10-minute drive north of Marquette to Sugarloaf Mountain.

Marquette is served by Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, which is about a 30-minute drive from Sugarloaf Mountain and has flights to Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit. The nearest major airport is Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, which is about a 3.5-hour drive away.

The Sugarloaf Mountain trail is easy to access, although you'll want your own vehicle to get around here. Head north out of Marquette on County Road 550 and you'll eventually reach a sign for Sugarloaf Mountain and two free parking lots at the trailhead. For a conveniently located base, check into Nestledown Bed and Breakfast in Marquette. This Scandinavian-style B&B has cozy rooms and an on-site sauna. As a bonus, it's only 175 steps to the shores of Lake Superior.