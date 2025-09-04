Every Stay In This Ultra-Hip Airbnb Alternative Is Curated For A Maximum 'Coolness' Factor

Cool Stays allows you to conduct specific searches for sustainable properties and rates each property according to its eco-friendliness. For example, on the western coast of Scotland's Isle of Mull, the Treshnish Shepherd's Hut delivers a cozy glamping experience. It's received a Green Tourism Gold Award along with a 5-leaf eco-rating from Coolstays, the highest you can receive on the site. Go off-grid in this self-catering hut, complete with an ensuite bathroom with a shower and toilet, a wood-burning stove inside to keep you warm, and a small kitchenette. Soak up the ocean views from the private outdoor bathtub, while sheep and lambs wander about in the neighboring fields, adding to the rural ambiance. There's even a wood-fired pizza oven outside for alfresco dining. There's plenty to do here, including the scenic Treshnish Headland walk and wildlife tours to spot dolphins, whales, basking sharks, and puffins on nearby protected uninhabited islands.

Or imagine staying in an upscale, environmentally friendly treehouse perched high in a forest. The Wolf Wood Spa Treehouse, located near Devon, England, features an outdoor hot tub, a sauna, a fully equipped kitchen, and lots of floor-to-ceiling windows to take in all the leafy views. This property has also earned a Green Tourism Gold award for their use of solar panels and biodiversity efforts, like planting over 600 trees since 2017. And after just a short drive from the treehouse, you can reach one of Britain's oldest forests in a national park and a rainforest waterfall hike near a lush river gorge.

For those wanting something swankier and more modern, Cool Stays even features an eco-friendly converted Boeing 727 plane, the PYTCHAir. Located in Bristol, England, this eco-retreat is powered entirely by over 300 solar panels. Even though it's among the highest-scoring properties for eco-friendliness, you won't be lacking in creature comforts here: the plane is decked out with a retro-glam wooden interior with glitzy lounges, an outdoor private hot tub and shower, and a fully fitted cockpit. Experience your own private jet without the jet lag!