North Cascades National Park's Under-The-Radar Resort Floats On An Alpine Lake Lined With Wildly Cozy Lodges
For those who love the great outdoors, the National Park system in the United States offers some of the best natural surroundings. Although there are dozens of parks across all 50 states, Washington has the enviable status of housing three of them. First, there's Rainier National Park, featuring the "crown of the Pacific Northwest," then there's Olympic National Park outside of Seattle, and finally, there's North Cascades National Park. As the northernmost option in the state, this park is one of the world's snowiest places, and is also home to Ross Lake and one of the best floating resorts in the region: Ross Lake Resort.
In fact, social media enthusiasts may already recognize the name, as the resort has become pretty popular on platforms like TikTok. When you're there, it's easy to see why visitors fall in love with the surroundings, as Ross Lake is about as remote as it gets. However, travelers can't just drive up and book one of the floating cabins. Instead, there's a lottery system, and you have to either take a ferry, a water taxi, or hike to the lake on foot.
But even with all the various hoops one has to jump through, the payoff is well worth it. Pristine blue waters, unspoiled nature, and some of the prettiest cabins in the world await. And wait you shall, as the lottery only opens once a year. In the meantime, here's why Ross Lake Resort is such a (literal) hidden gem.
What to expect when staying at Ross Lake Resort
First and foremost, staying at Ross Lake Resort is a true privilege, as demand far exceeds the supply of cabins. There are only 15 floating cabins available, six of which are part of the resort's annual lottery drawing. The remaining nine cabins can be booked by visitors a year after their stay, so they're pretty much reserved all the time. Fortunately, the lottery resets on the first of January every year, so you always get an equal chance of getting picked. That said, because reservations are scarce, you must plan your trip around what's available, as the resort is only open from early June to October 31.
Alternatively, there are 58 campsites around the resort, so if you can't get into a cabin, you can still enjoy the splendor and majesty of the lake and the surrounding forest. However, you do need a backcountry permit from the National Park Service if you plan to stay overnight under the stars. Reservations are also required for the water taxi that takes you to the boat-in campsites, and those fill up quickly.
Another crucial point to remember is that there is no restaurant or general store on-site. So, any food or supplies must be brought in and taken out. You can rent equipment from the resort, including fishing gear, kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats. Ross Lake is massive, stretching all the way across the border into Canada. So, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you can head up and down the lake, exploring the natural scenery along the way.
Planning the perfect lakeside getaway to Ross Lake Resort
Depending on where you're traveling from, you should expect to spend almost an entire day getting to the resort. If you're hiking to the lake, you'll need to drive to milepost 134 and hike to where the shuttle picks you up. If you're without a car, you can add another 2.5 miles to your hike and walk all the way there. Alternatively, you can hop on the Diablo Ferry, which traverses Diablo Lake, Washington's gorgeous turquoise gem of the Cascades. Shuttle services cost $4 per person each way, and the Diablo Ferry costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. The ferry only runs until 2 p.m., and is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Sea-Tac International Airport.
The cabins at Ross Lake Resort are cozy and comfortable, and since they're floating on the water, you get some of the best views during your stay. Cabin rentals start at $290 per night for cabins that sleep up to two, and $495 per night for the largest cabin, which can accommodate up to nine (for an additional charge). Each cabin has running water and a kitchen, so you can cook whatever food you bring with you or that you catch on the lake. Also, kids are allowed, but pets are not, and there's no charge for children under four.
Beyond just enjoying the views outside of your cabin, the North Cascades are full of hiking trails and wilderness areas to explore. Keep in mind that the lake is cold and windy, so be prepared when swimming or boating. Also, wind levels can change dramatically without warning, so inexperienced boaters may want to stay close to shore.