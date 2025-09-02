North Cascades National Park's Under-The-Radar Resort Floats On An Alpine Lake Lined With Wildly Cozy Lodges

For those who love the great outdoors, the National Park system in the United States offers some of the best natural surroundings. Although there are dozens of parks across all 50 states, Washington has the enviable status of housing three of them. First, there's Rainier National Park, featuring the "crown of the Pacific Northwest," then there's Olympic National Park outside of Seattle, and finally, there's North Cascades National Park. As the northernmost option in the state, this park is one of the world's snowiest places, and is also home to Ross Lake and one of the best floating resorts in the region: Ross Lake Resort.

In fact, social media enthusiasts may already recognize the name, as the resort has become pretty popular on platforms like TikTok. When you're there, it's easy to see why visitors fall in love with the surroundings, as Ross Lake is about as remote as it gets. However, travelers can't just drive up and book one of the floating cabins. Instead, there's a lottery system, and you have to either take a ferry, a water taxi, or hike to the lake on foot.

But even with all the various hoops one has to jump through, the payoff is well worth it. Pristine blue waters, unspoiled nature, and some of the prettiest cabins in the world await. And wait you shall, as the lottery only opens once a year. In the meantime, here's why Ross Lake Resort is such a (literal) hidden gem.