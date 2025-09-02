An Affordable And Wildly Underrated Northern Portugal City Is Famous For Its Thermal Springs And Flaky Pastries

While most travelers look to Portugal's southern half, like Lisbon and the Algarve, the north of the country is still much of a hidden gem. Take the small town of Chaves, which sits just seven miles from the Spanish border, in the Alto Tâmega region (1.5 hours from Porto). Here, locals embrace a leisurely pace of life, far from the crowds of tourists.

Chaves' name — meaning "keys" in Portuguese — is a nod to its remarkable history as a strategic stronghold. It's home to a Roman bridge that stretches across the Tâmega River, a 14th-century castle, and a medieval quarter with narrow, winding streets. In the 16th century, the city defended itself from the Kingdom of Castile (which later became Spain). Chaves even managed to survive an attack by Napoleon and his French militia in the 19th century.

If you're more of a wellness enthusiast than a history buff, don't worry. Chaves is known for its healing waters and thermal baths. They may not be among the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs, but their past and cultural significance make the city's thermal baths worth experiencing. And, foodies can taste their way around town, trying local delicacies like "pastel de chaves," a flaky, meat-filled pastry. Travelers wanting to experience the comforts and food of Chaves will need to fly into Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, over 90 miles away. Unfortunately, the local aerodrome just outside of Chaves isn't a big enough hub for international visitors.