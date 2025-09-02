One Of Oregon's Best Stays Is A High Desert Cattle Ranch With Beautiful Campgrounds And Nearby Fossil Sites
Hours from the nearest major city sits an idyllic escape steeped in history and set in the high desert country of Oregon. A stay at the historic Corncob Ranch comes with plenty of adventure, the chance to experience a real working cattle ranch, take a relaxing swim in the pond, and stargaze under clear night skies. Pro tip: Remember to bring a portable telescope on your next vacation for unmissable Milky Way views.
Travelers are encouraged to come with their own horses and enjoy the magical, wide-open space with miles of trails that wind through an otherworldly landscape of towering rimrocks, rolling hills, and creek beds. The ranch boasts two dozen campsites, each with a pair of pens, a picnic table, and a fire ring. Campers can access stock water close to each site or pick up spring water at the ranch house when they arrive.
And while there are rustic restrooms on site, campsites don't include hook-ups or showers. The camp is open from May to September and costs $40 per day for two travelers and two horses. Travelers must also bring their own food, and it is recommended they come with their own riding helmets, a warm jacket (nights can get chilly), and receive an up-to-date tetanus shot before coming. Once you're prepared, though, get ready to experience quiet cowboy nights like no other.
Explore miles of trails and hunt for fossils at Corncob Ranch
No stay at Corncob Ranch is complete without exploring the many horseback riding trails in the area — and there are 25 miles of them, perfect for all skill levels. Plus, travelers hoping to go further can ride all the way to the Umatilla National Forest, stretching out 1.4 million acres across southeast Washington and northeast Oregon.
When the horses need a rest, travelers can fish or swim in the bass pond, organize float trips on the nearby John Day River, or head to a local orchard to pick the best fruit of the season. Of course, visitors can also pitch in and help with cattle ranch activities. Corncob Ranch is located in a town called Fossil, Oregon, and, as one might expect, offers great access to the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
There, experts have discovered fossils of plants and animals that date back as many as 44 million years ago. The park consists of three locations (including the vibrant Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders) where visitors can learn about fossil finds, go for a hike, and even visit the fossil gallery and paleontology lab.
Look out for wildlife at Corncob Ranch
When you visit Corncob Ranch, you're taking a step back in time. Named for the piles of corncobs that were found along a nearby creek, this site dates back more than 100 years and was originally used as a summer encampment for Native American communities. It wasn't until the 1870s that it was officially named as a cattle ranch
The ranch was home to many area firsts, including the first post office and telephone. It was initially headed up by a man named Henry H. Wheeler, who was known for his eccentricities. Legend has it, a young Wheeler once got himself involved in a 40-mile stagecoach chase. With rushing waters, horse hooves stomping, and eagles soaring overhead, that adrenaline-rush feeling is still embedded into the site.
The ranch is now operated by the Goodell family, who have helmed the historic site for 40 years. In addition to the cattle that call the ranch home, visitors can also find abundant wildlife in the form of deer, antelope, the occasional elk, and amazing birdlife like Canadian Honkers, ducks, herons, the odd flock of swans, and even hawks. If you're looking to dive even deeper into Oregon's wildlife and unique history, then head west to Mount Hood. Only three and a half hours away, visitors can follow in pioneer footsteps on this historic western road trip that takes you from ranch to mountainside.