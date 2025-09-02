One Of Oregon's Best Stays Is A High Desert Cattle Ranch With Beautiful Campgrounds And Nearby Fossil Sites

Hours from the nearest major city sits an idyllic escape steeped in history and set in the high desert country of Oregon. A stay at the historic Corncob Ranch comes with plenty of adventure, the chance to experience a real working cattle ranch, take a relaxing swim in the pond, and stargaze under clear night skies. Pro tip: Remember to bring a portable telescope on your next vacation for unmissable Milky Way views.

Travelers are encouraged to come with their own horses and enjoy the magical, wide-open space with miles of trails that wind through an otherworldly landscape of towering rimrocks, rolling hills, and creek beds. The ranch boasts two dozen campsites, each with a pair of pens, a picnic table, and a fire ring. Campers can access stock water close to each site or pick up spring water at the ranch house when they arrive.

And while there are rustic restrooms on site, campsites don't include hook-ups or showers. The camp is open from May to September and costs $40 per day for two travelers and two horses. Travelers must also bring their own food, and it is recommended they come with their own riding helmets, a warm jacket (nights can get chilly), and receive an up-to-date tetanus shot before coming. Once you're prepared, though, get ready to experience quiet cowboy nights like no other.