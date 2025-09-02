Southern Indiana's Underrated Nature Preserve Boasts Walkable Scenic Trails, Verdant Scenery, And Rocky Bluffs
Located just 30 minutes west of Bloomington — Indiana's breathtaking student city — and 15 minutes south of Spencer, you'll find an almost-unknown natural paradise. Green's Bluff Nature Preserve stretches for 1,134 acres across Owen County, offering visitors steep cliffs with lush forests, caves, two scenic loop trails, and plenty of birdlife like blue herons to observe. It certainly is one of Indiana's best kept secrets for nature enthusiasts.
Green's Bluff Nature Preserve was established back in 1985 and is now managed by The Nature Conservancy. According to this non-governmental organization's website, it has planted "more than 68,000 trees at Green's Bluff" in an effort to restore this habitat. Other improvements made by the NGO include signage along the preserve while also creating new habitats for local pollinators. One of the two trails that can be found at Green Bluff's was also The Nature Conservancy's doing.
Aside from the hiking trails and newly created habitats within the reserve, other interesting attractions include the aquatic Boone's Cave system and the sandstone cliffs lined with hemlock, maple, and sycamore trees, offering visitors incredible panoramic views of Indiana's wilderness. The closest major airport to Green's Bluff is the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), located one hour away.
Hiking the two loop trails at Green's Bluff Nature Preserve
The two trails at Green's Bluff, both moderate in difficulty, are the North Loop Trail and the Raccoon Woods Trail. The North Loop Trail goes on for between 1 and miles, and it should take you less than 50 minutes to complete. You'll find a parking area at the beginning of the trailhead, and the route will take you toward the preserve's bluff all the way down to Raccoon Creek and its surrounding wildflowers. The road is steep at times and can prove to be a challenging hike, especially for beginners.
As for the Raccoon Woods Trail, it is only about 1.4 miles in length. You will also find available parking space at the trailhead, and the overall loop takes you around heavily forested areas and some ravines as well as flowing creeks. According to The Nature Conservancy, bird enthusiasts might prefer this route due to the abundance of bird species like the wood thrush, scarlet tanager, and red-eyed vireo. You might also see some impressive blue herons, since Green's Bluff is home to a nesting rookery for the species.
At the end of this loop, you'll come into the pollinator habitat created by The Nature Conservancy while also being met by the surrounding views of the whole forest from atop the bluffs. Both trails stand just 10 minutes away from each other by car on State Highway 43. And if exploring the wilderness at Green's Bluff was not enough of an adventure for you, then consider paying a visit to the underrated Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge located 90 minutes to the east.
Places to eat and stay the night near Green's Bluff Nature Preserve
Once you've worked up an appetite hiking the cliffs and trails at Green's Bluff, consider driving back either to Spencer or Bloomington for a nice hot meal. Some places worth visiting include the over-75-year-old Hilltop Family Restaurant in Spencer. It offers traditional American dishes such as mashed potatoes with green beans and rolls as well as different entrees and seafood dishes. If you're looking for something a bit different, then check out Samira's Restaurant, which serves Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, including salads, kebabs, and rice dishes.
Another option in Spencer is the Civilian Brewing Corps. This place is actually a pub, but you'll find plenty of delicious comfort food on its menu such as boneless wings, poutine, burgers, and homemade mac and cheese. As for restaurants in Bloomington, Lennie's & Bloomington Brewing Co. offers customers dishes such as pizzas, quesadillas, and burgers all made with locally sourced ingredients. If you really love these small-town breweries, you should check out the five breweries in the college city Lafayette-West Lafayette.
When it's time to spend the night, Bloomington also offers plenty of budget-friendly accommodations. Rates at the Cascades Inn start at around $70 per night at the time of writing. Spencer has some comfortable options as well, such as the Canyon Inn and Patriot Inn. Rates per night start at around $99 and $79 respectively at the time of writing. Reviewers on Tripadvisor do mention that the Patriot Inn's facilities — although clean — are old and neglected, so consider spending the extra money to stay at the Canyon Inn or head to Bloomington.