Southern Indiana's Underrated Nature Preserve Boasts Walkable Scenic Trails, Verdant Scenery, And Rocky Bluffs

The two trails at Green's Bluff, both moderate in difficulty, are the North Loop Trail and the Raccoon Woods Trail. The North Loop Trail goes on for between 1 and miles, and it should take you less than 50 minutes to complete. You'll find a parking area at the beginning of the trailhead, and the route will take you toward the preserve's bluff all the way down to Raccoon Creek and its surrounding wildflowers. The road is steep at times and can prove to be a challenging hike, especially for beginners.

As for the Raccoon Woods Trail, it is only about 1.4 miles in length. You will also find available parking space at the trailhead, and the overall loop takes you around heavily forested areas and some ravines as well as flowing creeks. According to The Nature Conservancy, bird enthusiasts might prefer this route due to the abundance of bird species like the wood thrush, scarlet tanager, and red-eyed vireo. You might also see some impressive blue herons, since Green's Bluff is home to a nesting rookery for the species.

At the end of this loop, you'll come into the pollinator habitat created by The Nature Conservancy while also being met by the surrounding views of the whole forest from atop the bluffs. Both trails stand just 10 minutes away from each other by car on State Highway 43. And if exploring the wilderness at Green's Bluff was not enough of an adventure for you, then consider paying a visit to the underrated Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge located 90 minutes to the east.