One Of Madison's Most Scenic Bike Trails Journeys Past Wisconsin Lakes, Gardens, And The Capitol Skyline

Summers in Madison, Wisconsin, can be magical, filled with beers on the Terrace, overflowing bounty at the farmers' market, and beloved concerts on Capitol Square. And one of the best ways to experience it all is by getting out on your bike. Madison is the biking capital of the Midwest, after all.

A highlight of biking in Madison is the 13-mile Lake Monona Bike Loop, a breathtaking trail that circles some of the city's most iconic sites, including Lake Monona itself, one of two main lakes in downtown Madison, as well as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and the Monona Terrace Convention Center. This structural gem was designed by none other than Frank Lloyd Wright and is part of the visionary architect's Midwest trail.

The entire bike loop is paved with a handy map helping travelers plan their route. Stretching over 47 acres, Olin Park is a popular starting point. Outdoor enthusiasts can also rent bikes if they don't have their own. Check out Machinery Row Bicycles, which is located right on the bike path, or grab a two-wheeler from a Madison BCycle e-bike station, several of which are located around Lake Monona. It is also recommended to bring a bike lock to make stopping along the way easier, along with plenty of sunscreen and water to keep you going. One popular stop is the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, which has been around since the 1950s and plants more than 4,000 bulbs each year.