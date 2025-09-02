One Of Madison's Most Scenic Bike Trails Journeys Past Wisconsin Lakes, Gardens, And The Capitol Skyline
Summers in Madison, Wisconsin, can be magical, filled with beers on the Terrace, overflowing bounty at the farmers' market, and beloved concerts on Capitol Square. And one of the best ways to experience it all is by getting out on your bike. Madison is the biking capital of the Midwest, after all.
A highlight of biking in Madison is the 13-mile Lake Monona Bike Loop, a breathtaking trail that circles some of the city's most iconic sites, including Lake Monona itself, one of two main lakes in downtown Madison, as well as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and the Monona Terrace Convention Center. This structural gem was designed by none other than Frank Lloyd Wright and is part of the visionary architect's Midwest trail.
The entire bike loop is paved with a handy map helping travelers plan their route. Stretching over 47 acres, Olin Park is a popular starting point. Outdoor enthusiasts can also rent bikes if they don't have their own. Check out Machinery Row Bicycles, which is located right on the bike path, or grab a two-wheeler from a Madison BCycle e-bike station, several of which are located around Lake Monona. It is also recommended to bring a bike lock to make stopping along the way easier, along with plenty of sunscreen and water to keep you going. One popular stop is the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, which has been around since the 1950s and plants more than 4,000 bulbs each year.
Experience cheese curds and boutique shopping in Madison
With a population of more than 260,000 people, the city of Madison offers something unique: It is the site of both the State Capitol and home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which are both connected by the major strip of State Street. Start your walk on Capitol Square, which sits just steps from the Monona Terrace bike elevator.
There, you can stop into the beloved cheese shop Fromagination, which boasts extensive options from "America's Dairyland." Or you can head to America's largest producer-only farmers' market to peruse local cheese, produce, honey, and more from over 200 vendors. Next, pick up a slice from Ian's Pizza or grab an indulgent scoop at the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream before checking out some of the mom-and-pop boutiques dotted along the stretch. There, you can stock up on gifts at Art Gecko, a Madison staple that has been on State Street since 1998, or rummage for vintage threads at Ragstock, a years-long favorite of college students.
Later, head to the Terrace at Memorial Union on Madison's other lake, Lake Mendota. Grab a seat on one of the famous Terrace chairs (they've been around since before 1938) and enjoy a classic bratwurst or some cheese curds. You can also enjoy a pitcher of New Glarus Spotted Cow from the school's German-style beer hall, Der Rathskeller. Later, explore the other side of the isthmus by walking along the Lakeshore Path to Picnic Point. The nearly 3-mile-long route offers beautiful views of Lake Mendota along with plenty of benches to stop and admire the scenery as you go.