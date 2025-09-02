This 'Unspoiled Jewel Of The Adirondacks' Is A Sweet New York Lake Getaway Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts

As one of New York's best mountain ranges, there is so much to explore in the Adirondacks. If you're looking for a lakeside escape that's not too crowded with tourists, Brant Lake should be your next stop. Located in the southern region of the Adirondacks, Brant Lake is one of the many lakes that are located in and around Adirondack Park. The lake is a hamlet in the town of Horicon, a part of northern Warren County. Despite its small-town charm, Brant Lake is still brimming with outdoor adventure.

The lake spans 5 miles and is a hub for outdoor recreation. One of the most popular activities is fishing, with great angling spots both on the larger, open lake and its smaller coves. Summer brings in the crowds for boat and canoe launching and swimming. Autumn is another popular time as visitors flock for the autumnal foliage, while ice fishing and snowmobiling become the thing to do when winter hits.

You can find Brant Lake halfway between Albany and Plattsburgh. If you're flying in, you can choose from either the Albany International Airport or the Plattsburgh International Airport. On arrival, you'll need to rent a car and drive for about an hour and 15 minutes to reach the lake. There are also plenty of amazing day trips in the Adirondacks, including Schroon Lake, a creative cove and outdoor paradise. Glens Falls and the town of Lake George are also around a 30-minute drive.