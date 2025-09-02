This 'Unspoiled Jewel Of The Adirondacks' Is A Sweet New York Lake Getaway Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts
As one of New York's best mountain ranges, there is so much to explore in the Adirondacks. If you're looking for a lakeside escape that's not too crowded with tourists, Brant Lake should be your next stop. Located in the southern region of the Adirondacks, Brant Lake is one of the many lakes that are located in and around Adirondack Park. The lake is a hamlet in the town of Horicon, a part of northern Warren County. Despite its small-town charm, Brant Lake is still brimming with outdoor adventure.
The lake spans 5 miles and is a hub for outdoor recreation. One of the most popular activities is fishing, with great angling spots both on the larger, open lake and its smaller coves. Summer brings in the crowds for boat and canoe launching and swimming. Autumn is another popular time as visitors flock for the autumnal foliage, while ice fishing and snowmobiling become the thing to do when winter hits.
You can find Brant Lake halfway between Albany and Plattsburgh. If you're flying in, you can choose from either the Albany International Airport or the Plattsburgh International Airport. On arrival, you'll need to rent a car and drive for about an hour and 15 minutes to reach the lake. There are also plenty of amazing day trips in the Adirondacks, including Schroon Lake, a creative cove and outdoor paradise. Glens Falls and the town of Lake George are also around a 30-minute drive.
Outdoor activities around Brant Lake
Whether you're looking for something to do on the water or on land, there's something for everyone at Brant Lake. Fishing is open for anglers of all skill levels, with a variety of species to catch. In the summer months, the bass are abundant, while you might find trout more often during the colder months. Aside from those, you can also catch northern pike, various panfish, yellow perch, and more. If you're going boating, head to the Brant Lake Marina for boat rentals. If swimming is on the agenda, the public beach is on Mill Pond, the area just below the dam on the lake. You'll also find picnic tables, benches, and a lifeguard.
Out of the water, there are trails to explore on foot or by bike. A good place to start is The Hub, a bike shop, bar, and cafe in one. The establishment is also the starting point of two Brant Lake trails. Go for a mix of both hiking and mountain biking at Brant Lake Bike Park. The trail is mainly created for mountain biking with a professionally built single track that's 10 miles long. There's also a part of the trail that offers views overlooking the lake and is only accessible on foot. The second trail is an out-and-back hiking trail called Bartonville Mountain Trail. This trail is moderately challenging, spans 1.5 miles, and has some uphill terrain.
If you still can't get enough of the great outdoors, you can also try the Brant Lake Challenge. This hiking adventure combines four trails near Brant Lake, ranging from easy to difficult treks. Nearby, visitors will find even more thrilling adventures, like a trip to Lake George, dubbed New York's "Queen of the American Lakes."
Where to stay and eat in Brant Lake
Gearing up for more than a day trip? Sleep under the stars in a campsite or rent one of the many lakeside cottages in the area. Tin TeePee Campground is a 125-acre campground in a privately owned area that's great if you're looking for a retreat in nature. The camp has 75 hookup campsites, a 40-acre pond, and the Teepee Cafe for small bites. You can find it just a seven-minute drive from Brant Lake Marina. For cottages, Hillcrest Cottages is a family-owned retreat with four cottages available. Another cottage option is Raymond's Cottages, with three cottages and access to a sandy beach. Hillcrest is situated near Mill Pond, while Raymond's is on Palisades Road, 3.2 miles north of the marina.
Visitors can fuel their day in nature with the delicious dining options in the area. Jimbo's Club at the Point is worth checking out if you'd like a fine dining experience with lakefront views. Though they're best known as a wedding destination, the restaurant accepts patrons from late fall to early spring, Thursday through Saturday. If something more casual is your vibe, return to The Hub for items like salads, sandwiches, and personal pizzas with wine, beer, and ciders to wash it down.