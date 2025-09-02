West Virginia's Secret Island State Park Is A Unique Historic Haven With Trails, Wagon Rides, And A Mansion
In the heart of West Virginia's occasionally snake-heavy yet incredibly stunning waters of the Ohio River lies a unique island with a rich, fascinating, and scandal-ridden history. Blennerhassett Island State Park rests close to the city of Parkersburg in Wood County, West Virginia, which is about an hour and a half away from Charleston. The island is only accessible from May to October via a twenty-minute boat ride aboard a 19th-century-style sternwheeler. Once there, visitors can find a historic house, as well as opportunities for hiking, biking, and other activities, making it an ideal day trip for anyone visiting West Virginia or looking to immerse themselves in a bygone era for a little while.
Blennerhassett Island State Park's most famous inhabitants were Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett, both aristocrats born in 18th-century England, though Harman grew up in Ireland. Margaret was Harman's niece, and their marriage generated a massive scandal. Harman was also an advocate for Irish independence from England, and both these controversies led the couple to flee to the United States in 1796. Upon arrival, the couple traveled to what is now Marietta, Ohio, and bought an island that would eventually become Blennerhassett Island State Park. Today, the park is visited by some 40,000 people each year, who flock to see a reconstruction of the lavish Blennerhassett mansion and experience a glimpse of what their glamorous lives may have been like before their unfortunate conclusion.
The dramatic history of Blennerhassett Island State Park
Upon arrival at Blennerhassett Island, Harman and Margaret set about building an extraordinary mansion. Designed in the elegant Palladian architectural style, the house featured twelve rooms designated for parties and guests, a massive wing for Harman's offices, a wine cellar, a library, and numerous other amenities. Filled with opulent furniture and surrounded by lush gardens, it became a hub for wealthy visitors and prominent guests, and the house functioned this way for nearly a decade.
Unfortunately, everything changed when one particular guest showed up — Vice President Aaron Burr, who wound up at the house not long after he shot and killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804. In 1805, desperate to regain political power, Burr allegedly made Blennerhassett's mansion the center of his plans to establish his own empire out of parts of Mexico and the United States. The Blennerhassetts allegedly let Burr use their home as the center of his military efforts, but Burr and Harman were quickly charged with treason and arrested after news of the plan leaked.
The Supreme Court eventually acquitted Harman, but he had lost most of his influence and public approval thanks to the ordeal. The Blennerhassett's grand mansion burned down in 1811, and the Blennerhassetts fled yet again, this time moving to the Isle of Guernsey until Harman died in 1831. Margaret later died in a New York City tenement in 1842, beset by financial struggles. Their home, however, has experienced a second life ever since it was rebuilt in the 1970s, and it is now open to visitors, who can tour its grounds and explore its interior.
What to do and see in Blennerhassett Island State Park
In addition to a visit to the rebuilt Blennerhassett mansion, visitors can gain more perspective on the island's history with a stop at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History, located in nearby Parkersburg. The museum contains relics from the Native Americans who originally inhabited the island, as well as memorabilia from the Blennerhassetts' tenure there. On the island itself, travelers can step back in time with a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, which is sure to be a vivid portal to the 18th century. In addition, the island offers plenty of opportunities for nature lovers, including fishing, biking trails, and hiking. Visitors of all athletic abilities could trek the island's 1.5-mile loop trail, which offers birdwatching and plenty of time to soak in some peace and quiet.
Blennerhassett Island is open to visitors daily, except on Mondays. As of this writing, please note that there are no accommodations on the island and only one sporadically operating concession stand. However, nearby Parkersburg offers plenty of options for food, rest, and entertainment. Visitors can immerse themselves in luxury at Parkersburg's Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa, which has a restaurant, a range of spa treatment options, and has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvsior. In Parkersburg, travelers can enjoy Lebanese food at Cham's, which boasts a 4.7 rating on Tripadvisor, comfort food at the Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar, which one Google reviewer called "one of the best restaurants in West Virginia," and plenty of other options. West Virginia itself offers many delights, including the mysterious riverfront town of Point Pleasant and the breathtaking mountain wilderness of Dolly Sods.