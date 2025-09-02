West Virginia's Secret Island State Park Is A Unique Historic Haven With Trails, Wagon Rides, And A Mansion

Upon arrival at Blennerhassett Island, Harman and Margaret set about building an extraordinary mansion. Designed in the elegant Palladian architectural style, the house featured twelve rooms designated for parties and guests, a massive wing for Harman's offices, a wine cellar, a library, and numerous other amenities. Filled with opulent furniture and surrounded by lush gardens, it became a hub for wealthy visitors and prominent guests, and the house functioned this way for nearly a decade.

Unfortunately, everything changed when one particular guest showed up — Vice President Aaron Burr, who wound up at the house not long after he shot and killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804. In 1805, desperate to regain political power, Burr allegedly made Blennerhassett's mansion the center of his plans to establish his own empire out of parts of Mexico and the United States. The Blennerhassetts allegedly let Burr use their home as the center of his military efforts, but Burr and Harman were quickly charged with treason and arrested after news of the plan leaked.

The Supreme Court eventually acquitted Harman, but he had lost most of his influence and public approval thanks to the ordeal. The Blennerhassett's grand mansion burned down in 1811, and the Blennerhassetts fled yet again, this time moving to the Isle of Guernsey until Harman died in 1831. Margaret later died in a New York City tenement in 1842, beset by financial struggles. Their home, however, has experienced a second life ever since it was rebuilt in the 1970s, and it is now open to visitors, who can tour its grounds and explore its interior.