A Southern New York Mountain Range Hides A Gorgeous, Unique, Hike-In Campground Resort With Stunning Trails
In a world that often moves too fast, there's nothing quite like getting away. And just hours from the fast pace of New York City is a hike-in, hike-out campground that epitomizes the feeling of an off-the-grid escape. Malouf's Mountain Campground sits in the foothills of New York's Fishkill Ridge and is not reachable by car. Instead, there's only one way to get there: Lace up your hiking boots and start walking from one of the three access points (which vary from about a 30 minute hike to up to five hours of hiking through the gorgeous greenery). For convenience, the campground offers a daily shuttle service from the nearby Beacon train station to the trail head.
Once you arrive, you can let all your worries melt away since the camp takes care of everything. If you've heard that New York is the country's least friendly state (despite being the most touristed), don't worry — you won't experience the cold shoulder here.. While you're hiking in, Malouf's Mountain Campground will transport your vacation-ready hiking gear and place it at your designated camp site. The camp offers both platform and "primitive" sites along with bathrooms complete with hot showers and even two clothes dryers. Travelers who book a platform site can expect access to more amenities like a picnic table and cooking supplies, while primitive sites feature water spickets and a fire pit. All campers need to bring their own sleeping bags, flashlights, towels, and toiletries.
Get active during a stay at Malouf's or cook up a feast under the stars
Whether your idea of a good time is relaxing by a fire and bathing in the sounds of nature or getting your heart pumping while hiking, biking, or fishing, there is something for everyone at Malouf's. Head out fishing for the day at the Fishkill Creek, which is just a 15 to 20 minute walk from the camp — but keep in mind you need a New York State fishing license for this — or make your way to the Hudson River (known for the scenic riverfront cities that dot its shores) for a kayaking or stand-up paddleboard adventure with Hudson River Expeditions. Explore the surrounding woods by downloading the East Hudson trails Map 102 and heading out on foot.
Fuel up for your day with the camp's meal delivery service, which provides provisions like eggs with bacon or sausage, pancake mix with syrup, coffee, and rolls for breakfasts and more hearty options for dinner (think: country-style ribs with BBQ sauce or classic hot dogs with condiments). And of course, don't forget about s'mores for dessert. Cook up a feast surrounded by nature thanks to the two provided propane burners on platform sites and the grate over a fire pit at primitive sites (note: You have to bring your own cookware there). Full meals range from $7 for pancakes to $18 for a 12- to 14-ounce New York strip steak.
Soak up history, art, and charming shops in the surrounding area in and around Beacon
After hiking back out of the camp, don't head back to the city right away. Instead, plan to spend some time in the artsy, quirky, and underrated town of Beacon on the Hudson River. Start your day with a visit to the Dia Beacon, a beloved modern art museum built in a former Nabisco box-printing factory. After checking out the art, stock up on gifts at the bookshop or nibble on thick-cut bacon and heirloom tomato BLTs at the cafe. Later, go for a walk along Beacon's Main Street where a plethora of mom-and-pop and vintage stores beckon. Hunt for antique gifts at Finders Keepers and the perfect pre-owned threads at consignment store Blackbird Attic before sitting down to a high-end dinner at The Roundhouse Restaurant where local farms, wineries, and distilleries are highlighted in every dish.
Just outside Beacon, soak up local history with a visit to Bannerman Castle, an abandoned early 20th Century military warehouse. The castle, which is now listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, sits on its own island between Beacon and Cold Spring, NY, and is accessible by boat. Bannerman Castle offers several tours and events from a walking tour of the castle and its grounds to movie nights on the island.