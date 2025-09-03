A Southern New York Mountain Range Hides A Gorgeous, Unique, Hike-In Campground Resort With Stunning Trails

In a world that often moves too fast, there's nothing quite like getting away. And just hours from the fast pace of New York City is a hike-in, hike-out campground that epitomizes the feeling of an off-the-grid escape. Malouf's Mountain Campground sits in the foothills of New York's Fishkill Ridge and is not reachable by car. Instead, there's only one way to get there: Lace up your hiking boots and start walking from one of the three access points (which vary from about a 30 minute hike to up to five hours of hiking through the gorgeous greenery). For convenience, the campground offers a daily shuttle service from the nearby Beacon train station to the trail head.

Once you arrive, you can let all your worries melt away since the camp takes care of everything. If you've heard that New York is the country's least friendly state (despite being the most touristed), don't worry — you won't experience the cold shoulder here.. While you're hiking in, Malouf's Mountain Campground will transport your vacation-ready hiking gear and place it at your designated camp site. The camp offers both platform and "primitive" sites along with bathrooms complete with hot showers and even two clothes dryers. Travelers who book a platform site can expect access to more amenities like a picnic table and cooking supplies, while primitive sites feature water spickets and a fire pit. All campers need to bring their own sleeping bags, flashlights, towels, and toiletries.