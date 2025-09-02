Alaska's 'Mural Capital' Is A Quiet, Scenic Fall Destination Offering Wildlife Cruises And Vibrant Foliage

You may be surprised to know that Alaska is America's least-visited state. This fact is even more mind-boggling when you consider that there are a ton of things to do here — from seeing amazing art to scenic landscapes and going on a wildlife cruise. You'll get all of this and more in the coastal town of Seward. Situated in Southern Alaska, Seward sits at the northern end of Resurrection Bay and has dubbed itself the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. Wildlife and glacier cruises to the Kenai Fjords National Park are one of the best things to do in Seward, and there's a good chance you'll catch a glimpse of whales, orcas, and puffins.

Seward is typically seen as a summer destination, but fall is another great time to visit, offering views of stunning autumn foliage. Fall is considered the shoulder season, with fewer crowds and lower prices. If avoiding the crowds of tourists is your priority, spring or fall can also be the best time to go on an Alaskan cruise, many of which stop in Seward.

Not only is Seward the best base for exploring the Kenai Fjords, but it's also the self-proclaimed "Mural Capital of Alaska." The town is home to more than 30 public murals that depict Seward's landscapes, wildlife, and snapshots of the area's history. Visitors can take a self-guided tour around town by downloading the digital map for each mural's location and strolling between them.