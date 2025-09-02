Alaska's 'Mural Capital' Is A Quiet, Scenic Fall Destination Offering Wildlife Cruises And Vibrant Foliage
You may be surprised to know that Alaska is America's least-visited state. This fact is even more mind-boggling when you consider that there are a ton of things to do here — from seeing amazing art to scenic landscapes and going on a wildlife cruise. You'll get all of this and more in the coastal town of Seward. Situated in Southern Alaska, Seward sits at the northern end of Resurrection Bay and has dubbed itself the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. Wildlife and glacier cruises to the Kenai Fjords National Park are one of the best things to do in Seward, and there's a good chance you'll catch a glimpse of whales, orcas, and puffins.
Seward is typically seen as a summer destination, but fall is another great time to visit, offering views of stunning autumn foliage. Fall is considered the shoulder season, with fewer crowds and lower prices. If avoiding the crowds of tourists is your priority, spring or fall can also be the best time to go on an Alaskan cruise, many of which stop in Seward.
Not only is Seward the best base for exploring the Kenai Fjords, but it's also the self-proclaimed "Mural Capital of Alaska." The town is home to more than 30 public murals that depict Seward's landscapes, wildlife, and snapshots of the area's history. Visitors can take a self-guided tour around town by downloading the digital map for each mural's location and strolling between them.
How to see wildlife in Seward, Alaska
One of the best things to do in Alaska is to see wildlife, and the Kenai Fjords is an excellent place to do so. On the water, the most common animals you'll see are humpback and orca whales. On land, you might be able to spot puffins, otters, seals, and more. A wildlife tour is also perfect for birdwatchers, as 191 different bird species have been documented in the Fjords.
Typically, the best time of year to see whales is from May to September, with fin and minke whales hanging around the longest. Orca whales can be seen year-round, along with animals like sea otters and sea lions. Tour operators, like Major Marine Tours, offer cruises until mid-October, which means that you'll still be able to hop on a tour, even in autumn.
Since most cruises operate during the summer, there's a chance that you'll come across special packages that are available at a discount in the fall. Tours can be anywhere from a half-day trip at three hours to a full-day trip of nine hours. Generally, the longer you're on the water and the further you explore the Fjords, the higher the chances are that you'll see wildlife. Cruises on the Major Marine Tours run even if it's raining and only cancel depending on sea conditions. If you'd rather avoid the downpour, the Alaska SeaLife Center in downtown Seward is a good indoor option to see some animals.
What to know before visiting Seward, Alaska in the fall
Alaska in the fall is beautiful, with vibrant foliage adorning its mountainous landscapes. If you're on the hunt for the best views, there are many trails that surround Seward. For a more secluded nature getaway, Lowell Point, a secret coastal spot with spectacular mountains, is just a 10-minute drive away.
Because fall is the shoulder season, more businesses are closed than in the summer months. Most shutter their doors in mid-September, but there are cruises and tours offered until October. Make sure to check online as they regularly update what businesses are still open for the season. Although Seward sits in Southern Alaska, it's possible to see the Northern Lights starting in late September or early October.
If you're coming in September, make sure to check the weather, as this is the rainiest month in Seward. If you're hiking, check trail conditions and flood warnings before heading out for the day. The free shuttle in town is available until mid-September; otherwise, it's a good idea to rent a car. The drive from Anchorage to Seward offers amazing views, especially with the fall foliage gracing the mountain landscapes. If you're flying in from further away, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is about a 2.5-hour drive.