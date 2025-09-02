This Unexpected State Has The Most Named Mountain Ranges In America (And It's Not Colorado Or Alaska)

Nevada might be best known for its massive casinos with luxe shopping experiences and desert beauty, but the desert state quietly holds the crown for the most named mountain ranges in the country, beating even Colorado and Alaska. If you're already blinking in disbelief, it's true — beyond the glitter of Las Vegas, Nevada is home to the most named mountain ranges in the contiguous United States, and it isn't just a single line of mountains hogging the skyline.

Nevada's ranges are scattered across the state like a winning hand fanned out on green felt. The Ruby Mountains boast remarkably underrated remote alpine lakes and wildflower meadows. The Schell Creek Range offers jagged drama, and the Snake Range contains Wheeler Peak — the state's second-highest point, with dramatic views that make you feel like the whole West is beneath your feet. You'll even stumble upon a piece of the Sierra here, just south of Reno. Nevada surprises even the most seasoned hikers with the endless opportunities for getting out on the trail. While in between the mountainous offerings, you'll find backcountry canyons and ghost towns, thermal springs and switchback trails, and the region's layered past means every day trip can become a history lesson.

In Nevada, the mountains don't just dot the map — they dominate it. They make you pull over, breathe it in, and realize the best parts weren't on the itinerary anyway. This isn't just a state with mountains. It's a state made of mountains. And it's more than ready to out-climb your expectations.