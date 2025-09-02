The Longest Domestic Flight In America That You'll Never Be Able To Take Again
The reigning longest domestic flight in the U.S. is about to hang up its wings. At the beginning of August 2025, Hawaiian Airlines shared the news that it will be ending its direct flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu. First taking to the skies in 2019, the route covered 5,095 miles and allowed sun-seeking passengers to reach Hawaii in 11 hours and 10 minutes.
Passengers were able to choose between economy and first class seats with entertainment systems and USB ports on board a spacious Airbus A330. These planes are capable of long-haul journeys up to 17 hours, which made the 11-hour route as routine as a proverbial walk in the park. But even with a smooth, direct shot like that, you could still benefit from looking at our list of things to pack to make an ultra-long-haul flight more bearable.
Boston-Honolulu is one of three routes that Hawaiian Airlines plans to scrap starting in November due to a lack of demand. The other two include a tri-weekly flight between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan, and five flights per week connecting Honolulu and Incheon, South Korea. "Despite our team's best efforts, soft post-pandemic travel demand from Asia combined with various market challenges have persisted in Seoul, as well as in Fukuoka and Boston," Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague shared in a press release.
What route will replace Boston-Honolulu as the longest nonstop flight in America?
Now that the Boston-Honolulu route from Hawaiian Airlines is scheduled to retire, an American Airlines route is set to earn the distinction of the longest nonstop interstate flight in the U.S. Departing from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and arriving in Honolulu, covering 4,243 miles over land and sea, the journey clocks in at 9 hours and 13 minutes. The route will utilize the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its speed. The 234-seat planes have luxurious Flagship Business pods as well as premium economy, main cabin plus, and standard economy seats.
Suspended during the pandemic, the Chicago-Honolulu route will return in late October 2025, but its history goes back decades. The route has actually been suspended and reopened several times using multiple aircraft. And while a 9- or 11-hour flight is definitely lengthy, it still pales in comparison to Qantas Airways' world's longest nonstop flight and some of the other longest flights in the world.