The Longest Domestic Flight In America That You'll Never Be Able To Take Again

The reigning longest domestic flight in the U.S. is about to hang up its wings. At the beginning of August 2025, Hawaiian Airlines shared the news that it will be ending its direct flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu. First taking to the skies in 2019, the route covered 5,095 miles and allowed sun-seeking passengers to reach Hawaii in 11 hours and 10 minutes.

Passengers were able to choose between economy and first class seats with entertainment systems and USB ports on board a spacious Airbus A330. These planes are capable of long-haul journeys up to 17 hours, which made the 11-hour route as routine as a proverbial walk in the park. But even with a smooth, direct shot like that, you could still benefit from looking at our list of things to pack to make an ultra-long-haul flight more bearable.

Boston-Honolulu is one of three routes that Hawaiian Airlines plans to scrap starting in November due to a lack of demand. The other two include a tri-weekly flight between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan, and five flights per week connecting Honolulu and Incheon, South Korea. "Despite our team's best efforts, soft post-pandemic travel demand from Asia combined with various market challenges have persisted in Seoul, as well as in Fukuoka and Boston," Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague shared in a press release.