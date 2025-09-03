The 'Honey Capital Of The Nation' Is A Sweet Nebraska City With Local Markets And Small-Town Charm
Almost 150 miles north of Omaha is the small, friendly city of Randolph, Nebraska. The city's motto is "where tomorrow is built today," and despite its tiny population of under 1,000 people, Randolph is an entrepreneurial area where the residents support each other's endeavors. From guitars made out of unconventional materials to farms selling organic fruit, vegetables, and herbs, Randolph is the perfect place to visit if you want to support local, independent businesses and taste some fresh, local produce.
Randolph is locally known as the "honey capital of the nation" due to a time when there was an abundance of beekeepers in town. Today, Randolph is a great place to buy raw, natural honey. This place is so honey obsessed that there's even a gym in town called Bee-Fit, with a running bee as the logo!
It's easiest to get to and around Randolph via car, or, if that's not an option, then you can get a bus from Omaha to Norfolk, and take a taxi from Norfolk to Randolph. Those planning to spend the night in Randolph can rest their head at Logan Creek Inn, or book a rustic stay at nearby Pfanny's Farm. Campers can pitch up at Bob's Campground, and RV's can spend the night at the City of Randolph RV Park. While you're planning your trip to Nebraska, consider visiting the local art, cider houses, and scenic parks in this underrated city.
History and local farms in Randolph
Randolph was built near the turn of the century after an announcement that there would be a new railway line running from Chicago into northwest Nebraska. This fueled land sales, and Randolph was born to become one of the stops along the railway. By 1887, the city had a hotel, a well, a windmill, a post office, a lumberyard, and several residential properties. The city was incorporated in 1889. Randolph may have started as a railway city, but today it's no longer served by train.
This is a charming small town, and a lovely stop along your road trip exploring the backroads of Nebraska. While you're exploring the state, check out one of the most beautiful secret, sandy, windswept roads in America.
Randolph is predominantly a small agricultural community, and that means local, organic food and cute farmers markets! Pfanny's farm, located seven miles from downtown Randolph, sells a range of organic, natural, and locally sourced foods, including honey, teas, herbs, baked foods, and fruit and vegetables. In addition to Pffany's farm, you can buy honey and wax from Folkers Honey and CBees Honey, both family owned, local honey farms. If all this inspires you to start eating more natural ingredients, start off by visiting 10 of the best places for apple picking in the Midwest.
Eco-relaxation and supporting local businesses in Randolph
If you're looking for an eco-friendly break and some delicious farm-grown food, then you can stay at Pffany's farm overnight. The farm is a great place to see a clear night sky unmarred by light pollution, so don't forget to bring your telescope!
Alongside food and accommodation, the owners of Pffany's farm offer health and wellbeing coaching, a relax-and-rejuvenate inclusive stay package, and a walking trail designed for meditation. The farm also runs educational workshops through the year, including herbal first aid, tree pruning, and gardening programs for children.
For more farm vibes, travel to the nearby town of Wayne between June and October to visit Wayne Farmer's market and guzzle on Honey Beez Bakery's tasty treats, buy some exotic eggs, and eat your weight in baked goods. And if you're visiting Randolph in the summer, pay a visit to The Frozen Cow for a one-of-a-kind ice cream and sandwich shop experience.