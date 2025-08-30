Ohio's 'World's Fair' Celebrates 175 Years In A Town With A Unique Roadside Attraction And Museum
One of Ohio's longest-running small-town traditions returns this September 2025 for four days of entertainment, art, and lots of fun. Running from September 10 to 14 this year, the Bellville Street Fair was first held in 1850, making it the state's oldest street fair and celebrating its 175th year. Located in Bellville, a town in north-central Ohio, this beloved local tradition earned the nickname the "World's Fair," a sign of the festivities you can expect.
This year's musical acts include the Ohio-based country-rock band The Shootouts, performing Friday night, and the Grammy-nominated Blue Highway on Saturday. Other events include an art show, sheep and cattle shows, agricultural displays, square dancing, and rides and concessions for all ages.
To reach this charming small town in Ohio, fly into Port Columbus International Airport, an hour drive from Bellville, or Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is an hour and 20 minutes away by car. Cleveland Hopkins, however, has been ranked among the worst U.S. airports for TSA screenings, a factor worth considering when planning a trip. For accommodations, Days Inn by Wyndham Bellville Mansfield is a well-rated and affordable option, with a 4.6 rating on Google and rooms listed for $72 at the start of the fair, as of this writing. With free breakfast, free parking, and a fitness center, you'll have everything you need for a comfortable stay in Bellville.
What to do in Bellville, Ohio
Apart from the street fair, Bellville has another unique claim to fame: This small town happens to be home to the world's largest bobble head. Jacque, the former mascot of a 1960s restaurant also named — you guessed it — Jacque's, stands at 32 feet tall, and was resurrected back in 2022 after spending a few decades out of the public eye. Now, the one-of-a-kind roadside attraction can be found outside Buckeye Express Diner in Bellville.
If you're looking for a cultural attraction, head to the Mansfield Museum of Art, about 20 minutes away from town. Founded in 1945, the museum features regional artists as well as nationally and internationally recognized work. "Top rate art museum!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Don't let the size of the place fool you — it's small but mighty!" The museum is free to visit, but donations are appreciated. It's open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. If you're looking to visit another one of Ohio's most enchanting small towns, consider adding Millersburg, where you'll find one of the country's largest Amish communities, to your itinerary.