Ohio's 'World's Fair' Celebrates 175 Years In A Town With A Unique Roadside Attraction And Museum

One of Ohio's longest-running small-town traditions returns this September 2025 for four days of entertainment, art, and lots of fun. Running from September 10 to 14 this year, the Bellville Street Fair was first held in 1850, making it the state's oldest street fair and celebrating its 175th year. Located in Bellville, a town in north-central Ohio, this beloved local tradition earned the nickname the "World's Fair," a sign of the festivities you can expect.

This year's musical acts include the Ohio-based country-rock band The Shootouts, performing Friday night, and the Grammy-nominated Blue Highway on Saturday. Other events include an art show, sheep and cattle shows, agricultural displays, square dancing, and rides and concessions for all ages.

To reach this charming small town in Ohio, fly into Port Columbus International Airport, an hour drive from Bellville, or Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is an hour and 20 minutes away by car. Cleveland Hopkins, however, has been ranked among the worst U.S. airports for TSA screenings, a factor worth considering when planning a trip. For accommodations, Days Inn by Wyndham Bellville Mansfield is a well-rated and affordable option, with a 4.6 rating on Google and rooms listed for $72 at the start of the fair, as of this writing. With free breakfast, free parking, and a fitness center, you'll have everything you need for a comfortable stay in Bellville.