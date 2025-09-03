The Simple Step To Do With Your Luggage When You Get To Your Hotel To Settle In Quick
After a long flight and ride to your hotel, maybe you're the type of traveler who likes to throw down your suitcase and take a shower and a nap. Or perhaps you're the type to rush right back out the door and get in as much sightseeing as you can before things close for the day. However, there is one simple step that you can take with your luggage to help you settle in quickly, and it can also save you some time later on. When you get to your hotel room, instead of all those other things, take a few minutes to unpack. If you're staying there for two days or more, unpacking can make all the difference in helping you feel organized and at home.
It's really easy to skip this step, but there are a lot of benefits. First, hanging clothes that have been stuffed in your bag for hours means you may not have to iron them before you wear them. In fact, if they're wrinkled already, and you take a post-flight shower, you can hang them in the bathroom so the steam can loosen the creases. Putting your clothing in drawers also means you don't have to rummage through your suitcase when you need something later on. That can be a huge time saver. It's even easier if you use packing cubes to keep things organized. Just place the cubes in the drawer so your delicates don't ever have to touch the surface.
How unpacking right away can make your vacation easier
Unpacking as soon as you get to your hotel room can also make you feel more at home. There is something comforting about knowing you're really here, rather than treating the room as a temporary landing pad. In a way, it can make your vacation experience feel less rushed and more relaxed. You can even take a tip from travel pro Samantha Brown, who travels with a teapot and teacup for her morning ritual away from home.
In addition to hanging your wrinkle-prone items, putting the packing cubes or clothing in the drawers, and, of course, arranging your toiletries in the bathroom, you may want to place your valuables in the hotel room safe. (You should also put something essential in there, like a shoe, so you don't forget to check it before you leave.) You can also lay out your outfit for that evening or the next day so there is less to think about when getting ready, and put your pajamas and sleeping mask (if you use one) on your pillow. After all, making things less complicated is part of relaxing on a vacation.
Some people don't unpack at all, because they're worried they might leave something behind. If that's you, consider keeping a permanent list in your phone. In your notes app, make yourself a checklist of where to look — something like, "drawers, closet, nightstand, desk, bathroom counter, shower, safe." You can also add items like cords, electronics, your phone, and sunglasses, or anything else you tend to forget. The checklist may change depending on the trip and hotel room, but having it means you are less likely to forget that one important thing that always gets left behind.