The Most Affordable International Destination For Fall 2025 Is A Cosmopolitan City With World-Class Cuisine
If you've been dreaming of strolling through mesmerizing ancient temples, shopping at colorful markets, and indulging in some out-of-this-world cuisine, you're in luck. Flights to Bangkok, Thailand, are down 29% the fall of 2025 compared with the summer, according to a recent report from Dollar Flight Club, which analyzed more than 500,000 airfare data points and information from millions of travelers. With average prices of $356 in September 2025 and October 2025, the report said, there's little excuse not to explore this vibrant hub of street life and world-class eats.
When it comes to booking your budget-friendly flight, Bangkok has two different international airports: The larger Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport. Just keep in mind that September and October are the tail end of Thailand's wet season, so there's some risk of unpredictable weather and downpours. However, rest assured that the weather is generally good. And with fewer crowds — and lower hotel prices — for some travelers, it might be the best time to visit.
Bangkok's incredible food scene
Although there's no shortage of reasons to visit this cosmopolitan city, food tops many travelers' lists. Rated the world's No. 2 food city in 2025 by TimeOut Worldwide, Bangkok is a haven for foodies, offering everything from street food to fine dining, wowing travelers. Nearly 200 eateries are included in the Michelin Guide, including the street food institution Tang Sui Heng, lauded for its clay pot stewed duck on the street food hotspot Banthat Thong Road.
Speaking of street food, don't skip Yaowarat Night Market in Chinatown, where you'll find an almost overwhelming array of options. Standouts include Nai Ek Roll Noodle, a well-known spot for crispy pork, and Fikeaw, beloved for seafood. If you're looking for some classic pad thai, Thip Samai is among Bangkok's most famous eateries. "The Pad Thai? Next level," said one reviewer on Google. "It was different from any Pad Thai I've had before, in the best possible way — rich, flavorful, and perfectly balanced. You can really taste that they do it with care and their own unique twist. If you're nearby, don't miss this place. It's totally worth it!"
If you're in the mood for something more upscale and inventive, the Michelin-starred Potong is an excellent choice, serving Thai-Chinese cuisine in a historic building.
Bangkok is a budget-friendly travel destination
Not only is Bangkok a cultural powerhouse, but it's also a vacation destination where the U.S. dollar goes far – meaning you won't just save money on flights this fall. Travelers seeking luxury on a budget will find plenty of accommodation options, such as the five-star Akara Bangkok, which has rooms for as little as $64 throughout October on Agoda. The hotel features an on-site restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a rooftop pool. The four-star Villa De Khaosan by Chillax is an even more affordable alternative, with rooms for as low as $38 on Booking.com, as of this writing.
And if you'd rather stick to the lowest possible budget, Bangkok has an abundance of options for you, too. Get a bed in a four-person room at the well-rated Mad Monkey Bangkok for $15.78 a night. The popular hostel features a pool, free welcome drinks, and an on-site bar and restaurant.