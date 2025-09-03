The Most Affordable International Destination For Fall 2025 Is A Cosmopolitan City With World-Class Cuisine

If you've been dreaming of strolling through mesmerizing ancient temples, shopping at colorful markets, and indulging in some out-of-this-world cuisine, you're in luck. Flights to Bangkok, Thailand, are down 29% the fall of 2025 compared with the summer, according to a recent report from Dollar Flight Club, which analyzed more than 500,000 airfare data points and information from millions of travelers. With average prices of $356 in September 2025 and October 2025, the report said, there's little excuse not to explore this vibrant hub of street life and world-class eats.

When it comes to booking your budget-friendly flight, Bangkok has two different international airports: The larger Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport. Just keep in mind that September and October are the tail end of Thailand's wet season, so there's some risk of unpredictable weather and downpours. However, rest assured that the weather is generally good. And with fewer crowds — and lower hotel prices — for some travelers, it might be the best time to visit.