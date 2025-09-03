The Top South Carolina Stay Is A Romantic, Eco-Luxe Treehouse With Forest Views And Total Privacy

In ancient times, treehouses originated as simple, practical structures used as hideouts or for shelter. And while today's treehouses are built with a similar concept in mind — a remote hideaway — these modern-day marvels are vastly different, boasting features like plunge pools, cozy fireplaces, private butlers, and spas that would impress even the most discerning traveler. You may associate these types of stays with jungle-rich areas like the Amazon and Southeast Asia. For instance, you can sleep high in a gorgeous jungle canopy at this lodge in Peru, or enjoy this serene boutique getaway with treehouse-style rooms in Thailand. However, an eco-luxe retreat, surrounded by nothing but verdant vegetation, may be closer to home than you think. Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse, located in upstate South Carolina, offers its guests total privacy, forest views, and luxurious amenities for the perfect vacation.

This romantic suite has its origins in a love story for the books: Seth Bolt, along with his father, Larry, created this elegant villa in 2015 for Seth and his wife Tori's honeymoon. Afterwards, they decided to open up this experience to the public so that others could have the same opportunity, fostering connection while surrounded by peaceful, natural beauty.

Not surprisingly, the Majestic Treehouse has garnered numerous accolades over the years. It was ranked the No. 1 Airbnb in South Carolina, with its owners attaining Superhost status 32 times as of this writing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution listed it as one of the "five great tree houses in the South," while it also made Southern Living's top-five round-up of "unique luxury Airbnbs" to visit. The Majestic Treehouse books up months in advance, so a spontaneous trip won't be possible. Plan to reserve your stay on Bolt Farm's untouched woodlands — according to previous guests, it's worth the wait.