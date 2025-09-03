The Top South Carolina Stay Is A Romantic, Eco-Luxe Treehouse With Forest Views And Total Privacy
In ancient times, treehouses originated as simple, practical structures used as hideouts or for shelter. And while today's treehouses are built with a similar concept in mind — a remote hideaway — these modern-day marvels are vastly different, boasting features like plunge pools, cozy fireplaces, private butlers, and spas that would impress even the most discerning traveler. You may associate these types of stays with jungle-rich areas like the Amazon and Southeast Asia. For instance, you can sleep high in a gorgeous jungle canopy at this lodge in Peru, or enjoy this serene boutique getaway with treehouse-style rooms in Thailand. However, an eco-luxe retreat, surrounded by nothing but verdant vegetation, may be closer to home than you think. Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse, located in upstate South Carolina, offers its guests total privacy, forest views, and luxurious amenities for the perfect vacation.
This romantic suite has its origins in a love story for the books: Seth Bolt, along with his father, Larry, created this elegant villa in 2015 for Seth and his wife Tori's honeymoon. Afterwards, they decided to open up this experience to the public so that others could have the same opportunity, fostering connection while surrounded by peaceful, natural beauty.
Not surprisingly, the Majestic Treehouse has garnered numerous accolades over the years. It was ranked the No. 1 Airbnb in South Carolina, with its owners attaining Superhost status 32 times as of this writing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution listed it as one of the "five great tree houses in the South," while it also made Southern Living's top-five round-up of "unique luxury Airbnbs" to visit. The Majestic Treehouse books up months in advance, so a spontaneous trip won't be possible. Plan to reserve your stay on Bolt Farm's untouched woodlands — according to previous guests, it's worth the wait.
Staying at Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse
A visit to this extraordinary, adults-only property is a simply magical experience. The Majestic Treehouse sits on 40 acres of prime forest — private land that you will have to yourself for the duration of your stay. Inside, you're provided with a comfy king bed, fireplace, pizza oven, coffee maker, spacious kitchen, eco-friendly toiletries, and air-conditioning or heating. Outside, you'll enjoy a two-tier deck, queen-size hanging bed, suspension bridge, barbecue, outdoor shower, and fire pit.
Start your morning slowly, with fresh coffee and walks along tranquil trails. Head down to the nearby lake through a forest pathway. Watch the woods come to life from the comfort of your rope bed, hammock, or treetop dining area. In the evening, craft your own oven-fired pizza with all your favorite toppings. Unwind with a bottle of wine and music of your choice on the vintage record player, under the soft light of the crystal chandeliers. And eat your fill of tasty s'mores around the cozy campfire. On rainy days, play board games from the warmth of the cabin. One amenity you won't find here is a TV, as this experience is designed to be offline and distraction-free. A stay at the Majestic Treehouse is meant to encourage more authentic connection and less Netflix. That being said, Wi-Fi is available upon request — but it's not recommended, as it does take away from the whole experience of being secluded in nature.
At the time of writing, the nightly rate starts at around $688 on weekdays and $705 on weekends (not including taxes, fees, or upgrades). A VIP package is available for an additional $197, and it includes the DIY pizza kit and s'mores supply kit for two, a bottle of wine, a pre-built campfire, and more.
Planning your visit to Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse
Be aware that Bolt Farm has multiple properties, including others also named "Bolt Farm Treehouse." So, in order to avoid confusion, take note of the address, as the Majestic Treehouse is the only unit in South Carolina. It can be found on Old Plantation Road in Walhalla, a Blue Ridge Mountain trail city brimming with Southern charm. To book or to request more information, you can live-chat with an agent, fill out the contact form on Bolt Farm's website, or schedule a call to speak with the concierge. If you'd like a more customized experience, you can also arrange a call with a trip-planning expert. Note that there's a two-night minimum for weekday getaways (check-in on Monday or Wednesday) while three nights are required for weekend stays (check-in on Friday). It's recommended to reserve well in advance, so you're not disappointed when your preferred dates are already taken.
To reach the area, you can fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), just over an hour away, or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about two and a half hours away. Driving will give you the most freedom to explore your surroundings, as there is no public transportation here, so come with your own vehicle or rent a car (on-site parking is available). Upon booking, you'll receive specific directions to the property.
If you're interested in similar stays, Bolt Farm offers several other unique villas in five categories: Mirror Cabins, Treehouse, Arhaus Cabin, Domes, and Floating Mirror Cabin. They're all situated on 55 acres of private land in Whitwell, Tennessee, close to Chattanooga. Whether you're honeymooners looking for a luxuriously romantic escape or a duo seeking a quick weekend retreat into nature, you'll find serenity and connection in any of these high-end, remote mountain sanctuaries.