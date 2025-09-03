The 'Crossroads Of The Great South' Is A Historic Georgia Getaway With Artistic Flair And Cypress Scenery

The Peach State is full of cities with timeless, historic downtowns and scenic getaways — from the famous to the lesser-known. But just an hour and a half away from Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, with lush gardens and picturesque streets, lies one of the state's best-kept secrets. Swainsboro, beloved for its rich history and charm, is the Georgia getaway you need to add to your itinerary — in fact, it's been a road trip destination practically since its inception.

As the site where North/South and East/West corridors intersect, as well as historic former cross-country routes 80 and 1, millions of travelers have journeyed through Swainsboro, dubbed the "Crossroads of the Great South," over the past century. Although much has changed over the decades, Swainsboro remains a charm-filled stop for those exploring the South. If flying, the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is around an hour and a half away by car. For such a history-rich city, it's only fitting that you find an accommodation to match. The Edenfield House, a charming bed and breakfast located in an 1895 building, offers elegant rooms just blocks away from Swainsboro's Patriot's Square.