Sandwiched Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Scenic Town With Walkable Trails And Mountain Views
Fly into Denver International Airport — America's largest airport that's a foodie favorite — and make your way 30 miles northwest to the town of Erie. Brimming with nature trails, a quaint downtown area, and stunning mountain vistas, this beautiful Colorado town is just waiting to be explored. Erie boasts a sought-after location with iconic landmarks right on its doorstep, and in just over an hour, you can be hitting the trails in Rocky Mountain National Park or embarking on a drive along America's highest continuous paved road, which boasts unparalleled views over the park.
With all that aside, Erie has so much going on that you may need extra time to fit it all in. From its full-service community center with endless activities for all ages and interests to its abundance of outdoor recreation, Erie is certainly a place that attracts the active and adventurous. In between activities, downtown Erie invites you for a wander, to discover its local eateries, shops, and breweries — craft beer is synonymous with Colorado after all.
What makes Erie stand out, apart from its historic downtown area and glorious views, is its festivals, and visiting during one of these events is one of the best ways to experience the town in all its glory. From the Erie Town Fair to the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Erie is renowned for its year-round events, which draw in crowds. Erie is short on accommodation options, but the closest hotel is Aloft Denver North Westminster, a modern, upscale hotel with fantastic amenities.
Get out on the trails
Erie is surrounded by stunning natural spaces with an abundance of trails, but you don't even need to venture far from town to access them. Coal Creek Park is a great example of this, since it is located in the heart of town and boasts 6.5 acres filled with family-friendly amenities, walking trails, and even a seasonal ice rink. This is particularly popular with those with kids or dog walkers for its ample space to enjoy the outdoors, and kids have a splash pad and playground facilities to enjoy, too. But it doesn't end there. Reliance Park, northwest of town, spans a staggering 19 acres and has even more walking trails to embark on, as well as an enclosed dog park and children's playground.
It is no wonder Erie is a popular place to live, with its population consistently growing, given its abundance of outdoor recreation, especially for families. While exploring Erie, you will be hard-pressed to find an area that is without a park or green space, since this is a prime focus for the community lifestyle. For those who prefer to enjoy some two-wheel action, venture 3.5 miles from the center, and you will come to the Erie Singletrack, a popular spot for mountain bikers who can test their skills with a variety of downhill tracks.
A little further out of town, you can enjoy the 5.9-mile Coal Creek Trail, with spectacular views of the mountains. Alternatively, the Longs Peak Park Loop is an easy trail that is accessible to all and provides stunning views across the mountain range.
Experience Erie's exciting festivals
Being located just an hour from both Denver and Fort Collins means that it is easy to visit Erie on a day trip, even if you find yourself on a city break. If you happen to be visiting the area during one of the town's famous festivals, you have to stop by to check it out. Most notably, the Erie Balloon Festival is a standout event, which takes place in mid-July each year, but it used to be connected to the Erie Town Fair until just a few years ago.
Erie has a long history relating to hot air balloons, and this festival celebrates this tradition, but get there super early since the balloons take off at 6 a.m. each morning of the event. The Erie Town Fair is held each May in downtown Erie and features over 200 artists, food vendors, and booths, with plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Erie Biscuit Days is held downtown each September, and visitors get to indulge in complimentary biscuits and gravy, with live music, vendors, and craft booths to enjoy. Just make sure to arrive hungry!
When it comes to beers and bites, you won't want to miss the hip 24 Carrot Bistro, which serves cocktails and delicious seasonal dishes, while Echo Brewing will set you up with the best craft brews and mouthwatering pizzas. Given its wide range of experiences and sheer beauty, Erie is a great addition to the list of the best destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.