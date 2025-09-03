Sandwiched Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Scenic Town With Walkable Trails And Mountain Views

Fly into Denver International Airport — America's largest airport that's a foodie favorite — and make your way 30 miles northwest to the town of Erie. Brimming with nature trails, a quaint downtown area, and stunning mountain vistas, this beautiful Colorado town is just waiting to be explored. Erie boasts a sought-after location with iconic landmarks right on its doorstep, and in just over an hour, you can be hitting the trails in Rocky Mountain National Park or embarking on a drive along America's highest continuous paved road, which boasts unparalleled views over the park.

With all that aside, Erie has so much going on that you may need extra time to fit it all in. From its full-service community center with endless activities for all ages and interests to its abundance of outdoor recreation, Erie is certainly a place that attracts the active and adventurous. In between activities, downtown Erie invites you for a wander, to discover its local eateries, shops, and breweries — craft beer is synonymous with Colorado after all.

What makes Erie stand out, apart from its historic downtown area and glorious views, is its festivals, and visiting during one of these events is one of the best ways to experience the town in all its glory. From the Erie Town Fair to the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Erie is renowned for its year-round events, which draw in crowds. Erie is short on accommodation options, but the closest hotel is Aloft Denver North Westminster, a modern, upscale hotel with fantastic amenities.