'Toy Town USA' Is A Nostalgic Massachusetts Escape With Shops, Trails, And Historic New England Charm

With a moniker like "Toy Town, U.S.A.," you might envision walking, life-sized nutcrackers stalking the streets, living rocking horses, and legions of dead-eyed dolls staring from shop windows. While this image of Winchendon, Massachusetts, isn't quite accurate, the town was once filled with old-timey toys of the type you might imagine. From the late 19th century to the early 20th century, Winchendon became such a hub of toy manufacturing that The New York Times in 1914 called it "the cradle of the toymaking industry in America." And while most of the toys have long gone — aside from stores like Robin's Retro Dolls – Winchendon retains enough quirk, history, and surrounding nature to make it worth a visit.

Winchendon's unusual toy-focused history centers largely on Morton E. Converse & Son, a local toy manufacturer. The family-owned business opened in 1878 as a small wooden toy maker and evolved into a full-scale industrial toymaking operation. One of its key products, a wooden hobby horse dubbed Clyde in 1912, still stands west of downtown as a landmark. After Morton died and his son retired in 1931, a series of business mergers brought the toy production to an end. But not before the company helped beautify the town and plant 1,000 trees, a gesture that helped shape Winchendon into what it is today.

Nowadays, visitors to Winchendon can soak in this history along Central Street, which contains a mixture of Colonial-era buildings and red-brick structures. Aside from Robin's Retro Dolls, nearby businesses reference "Toy Town" in their names, including the very local Toy Town Pub. Meanwhile, the area around Winchendon is also rich in parks, nature preserves, walkable trails, and bodies of water such as Lake Dennison.