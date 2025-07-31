Massachusetts' State Forest Is A Secret Camping Paradise With Diverse Mountain Trails And Bog Islands
Many travelers visit the unbelievably scenic hikes and drives in Vermont's Green Mountains, but less know to seek out the equally beautiful Hoosac Mountain Range in Massachusetts, which is considered an extension of the Green Mountains. One of the best places to see these gorgeous peaks is in Savoy Mountain State Forest. Once, this place was farmland, but today it has been restored to create thriving natural habitats for plants and creatures of all kinds and a beautiful set of diverse landscapes for visitors to explore. Amidst these trees you'll find the unbelievable Tannery Falls, floating bog islands, and miles and miles of woodland hiking trails.
Savoy Mountain State Forest is located in Massachusetts, just over an hour north of Springfield. If you're visiting from outside the state, however, you might want to fly into New York's oldest town, aka the capital city of Albany, at Albany International Airport, about an hour and 20 minutes west, and rent a car. The park is open all year, and you can visit for free, but expect to pay if you want to use the campground and see this incredible state forest after dark. There are a few log cabins and many campsites to choose from, but if you can, try to snag cabin one. This rugged, one-room cabin is extremely close to the wooded shore of the lovely South Pond. If you're from Massachusetts, you're in luck. At the time of writing, campsites only cost $17 per night, and cabins are between $50 and $60 for residents of the state. However, if you're coming in from elsewhere, expect to pay around three times as much.
Visit Bog Pond to see Savoy Mountain State Forest bog islands and wildlife
There are plenty of fascinating places within the forest to seek out, but the most beautiful sights might just be the bog islands. The Bog Pond Trail takes you along the shore of Bog Pond [pictured]. The term might make you imagine swampy green water and thick muck along the trail, but that's far from the truth. It's true that bogs are wetlands filled with centuries' worth of dead plants, but the reality is that this water is a deep brown (though it appears pure blue when it reflects the sky) because of its acidic, tannic water, surrounded by dense green forest. This place is actually what's known as a quaking bog, which means that the plant material actually floats on the surface. That means that you'll see floating bog islands in the water as you explore.
This acidity allows moss and carnivorous pitcher plants to thrive along the water's edge, so keep your eyes open for interesting plant life. This is also one of those uncrowded natural places that are the best for spotting wildlife like beavers, chipmunks, and porcupines. It may actually be the best for bird lovers to explore, because of the shore birds you can spot along the way, including wood ducks and great blue herons. While the Bog Pond Trail provides an excellent view of the pond, some visitors also like to bring a kayak or canoe to the launch and see this remarkable place from its surface.
Hike the trails in Savoy Mountain State Forest
You can't go wrong no matter where you decide to explore the mountains and groves of Savoy Mountain State Forest, but there are a few trails that you won't want to miss, even if you only have a short time to visit. If you only have time for a quick, easy walk to some beautiful views, you can drive pretty close to the breathtaking Tannery Falls, then get out and walk about 20 minutes to see them. This 100-foot-tall series of cascades is worth seeing from multiple angles, though, so if you want to extend the hike, try the Tannery Falls Trail, which is a little trickier and offers over two hours of walking through the woods on the way.
If you have a little time to trek through the forest, you won't want to miss Busby Trail [pictured]. To make it a two-hour loop, combine it with Spruce Hill, Lost Pond, and Blackburnian, too. In the spring, this is a mesmerizing route to see wildflowers, and in the fall, you'll see unbelievable autumn foliage and, if you're lucky, migrating hawks soaring overhead. All year long, this mountain trail takes you up to see incredible views of the landscape below.