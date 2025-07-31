Massachusetts' State Forest Is A Secret Camping Paradise With Diverse Mountain Trails And Bog Islands

Many travelers visit the unbelievably scenic hikes and drives in Vermont's Green Mountains, but less know to seek out the equally beautiful Hoosac Mountain Range in Massachusetts, which is considered an extension of the Green Mountains. One of the best places to see these gorgeous peaks is in Savoy Mountain State Forest. Once, this place was farmland, but today it has been restored to create thriving natural habitats for plants and creatures of all kinds and a beautiful set of diverse landscapes for visitors to explore. Amidst these trees you'll find the unbelievable Tannery Falls, floating bog islands, and miles and miles of woodland hiking trails.

Savoy Mountain State Forest is located in Massachusetts, just over an hour north of Springfield. If you're visiting from outside the state, however, you might want to fly into New York's oldest town, aka the capital city of Albany, at Albany International Airport, about an hour and 20 minutes west, and rent a car. The park is open all year, and you can visit for free, but expect to pay if you want to use the campground and see this incredible state forest after dark. There are a few log cabins and many campsites to choose from, but if you can, try to snag cabin one. This rugged, one-room cabin is extremely close to the wooded shore of the lovely South Pond. If you're from Massachusetts, you're in luck. At the time of writing, campsites only cost $17 per night, and cabins are between $50 and $60 for residents of the state. However, if you're coming in from elsewhere, expect to pay around three times as much.