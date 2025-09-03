Hidden On The Shores Of Banff's Lake Louise Is A Wildly Luxurious New Spa Fed By Crystalline Glacial Waters
A brand-new thermal spa will open at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise near Canada's majestic Banff National Park this month, taking relaxation to a new level. The Basin Glacial Waters spa, which is set to debut at the luxury resort on September 15, features experiences and treatments inspired by the Victoria Glacier it overlooks. A self-guided indoor-outdoor bathing circuit is a highlight of the experience, boasting water-based elements like crushed ice and steam mists, and complemented by the Finnish and bio saunas, hot stone massage room, silent salt relaxation room, and more. The spa also features several pools, including a reflexology pool and an infinity pool, which spills onto the outdoor terrace. Emma Darby, the global vice president of spa and wellness at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement that the hotel's "vision with this concept was to create an all-sensory space that felt both intentional and immersive" and was "deeply connected to the landscape and focused on the guest's individual mindset" (via PR Newswire).
Choose from one of several curated "trails," broken into the Cleansing, Stillness, Presence, Mother Nurture, and Deep Waters, each offering a different order to experience the circuit. The Deep Waters Trail, for example, starts with 10 minutes in the vitality pool, while the Stillness Trail begins with the hot stone room. While there, indulge in a wet treatment, including one room that is based on a traditional hammam, or immerse yourself in the Kneipp Walk, where you alternate between hot and cold water.
What to know about visiting the Basin Glacial Waters spa and the hotel it's in
The spa, which boasts stunning and unobstructed views of the mountains around it, will be open daily and year-round, but requires reservations ahead of time. A pass will cost about $200, which gives guests access to the entire indoor-outdoor thermal facility for up to three hours. Currently, the spa will only be available for hotel guests 18 years old and older at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.
Beyond the new Basin spa, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise features its own separate hotel spa for a stress-free, wellness-focused vacation. That spa boasts eight treatment rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, and a hair salon, and includes treatments like the Glacier Lake Body Treatment in which guests are enveloped in a full-body hydrating wrap. In addition to the spa, the resort features an indoor heated pool and steam room, a 24-hour fitness center, and in-room wellness experiences available on the TV, from guided yoga to mindfulness videos. Guests at the Fairmont can also get outdoors and experience the stunning turquoise waters of Canada's lake-filled paradise, canoeing at sunrise in the summer and ice skating on the frozen water in the winter.