Hidden On The Shores Of Banff's Lake Louise Is A Wildly Luxurious New Spa Fed By Crystalline Glacial Waters

A brand-new thermal spa will open at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise near Canada's majestic Banff National Park this month, taking relaxation to a new level. The Basin Glacial Waters spa, which is set to debut at the luxury resort on September 15, features experiences and treatments inspired by the Victoria Glacier it overlooks. A self-guided indoor-outdoor bathing circuit is a highlight of the experience, boasting water-based elements like crushed ice and steam mists, and complemented by the Finnish and bio saunas, hot stone massage room, silent salt relaxation room, and more. The spa also features several pools, including a reflexology pool and an infinity pool, which spills onto the outdoor terrace. Emma Darby, the global vice president of spa and wellness at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement that the hotel's "vision with this concept was to create an all-sensory space that felt both intentional and immersive" and was "deeply connected to the landscape and focused on the guest's individual mindset" (via PR Newswire).

Choose from one of several curated "trails," broken into the Cleansing, Stillness, Presence, Mother Nurture, and Deep Waters, each offering a different order to experience the circuit. The Deep Waters Trail, for example, starts with 10 minutes in the vitality pool, while the Stillness Trail begins with the hot stone room. While there, indulge in a wet treatment, including one room that is based on a traditional hammam, or immerse yourself in the Kneipp Walk, where you alternate between hot and cold water.