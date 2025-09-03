Wyoming's 'Outlaw Country' Boasts A Charming Small Town With Scenic Views And Rich Wild West History

One of the most enduring and romanticized myths of the American West is the outlaw gang – stagecoach robbers, bank bandits, and masked marauders who wreaked havoc on horseback, sparking legends of both fright and excitement. The Wild West of the 19th and early 20th centuries was an outlaw's paradise, with its vast, remote plains, red-rock bluffs riddled with caves and hideouts, and hostile weather in which only the hardiest thrived. Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and the Wild Bunch Gang were some of the most notorious criminals of the late 1800s, robbing trains and staging bank heists. One particular hideaway — known as Hole-in-the-Wall, in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, one of the largest and most picturesque ranges in the U.S. – was virtually the middle of nowhere, tucked within deep canyons. For years, this was where the Wild Bunch evaded capture. Eventually, they disbanded and Cassidy disappeared, some say to South America. Today, you can visit Hole-in-the-Wall on Willow Creek Ranch, about 40 miles southwest of Kaycee, Wyoming.

Kaycee is a historic place, famous as the gateway to Red Wall Country — land once home to outlaws and Plains Indians – as well as sprawling ranchland. It is also the hometown of rodeo champion and country singer Chris LeDoux. Farming, ranching, and livestock raising have always been Kaycee's main industries, keeping cowboy culture alive. With a population of just over 250, the town also benefits from the oil and gas industries. Some of the best trout fishing can be found in the area, along with a variety of water activities on local lakes. While the West isn't perhaps as wild as it once was, it still holds a certain magic for those drawn to its unique landscapes and rugged outdoor experiences.