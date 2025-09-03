Wyoming's 'Outlaw Country' Boasts A Charming Small Town With Scenic Views And Rich Wild West History
One of the most enduring and romanticized myths of the American West is the outlaw gang – stagecoach robbers, bank bandits, and masked marauders who wreaked havoc on horseback, sparking legends of both fright and excitement. The Wild West of the 19th and early 20th centuries was an outlaw's paradise, with its vast, remote plains, red-rock bluffs riddled with caves and hideouts, and hostile weather in which only the hardiest thrived. Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and the Wild Bunch Gang were some of the most notorious criminals of the late 1800s, robbing trains and staging bank heists. One particular hideaway — known as Hole-in-the-Wall, in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, one of the largest and most picturesque ranges in the U.S. – was virtually the middle of nowhere, tucked within deep canyons. For years, this was where the Wild Bunch evaded capture. Eventually, they disbanded and Cassidy disappeared, some say to South America. Today, you can visit Hole-in-the-Wall on Willow Creek Ranch, about 40 miles southwest of Kaycee, Wyoming.
Kaycee is a historic place, famous as the gateway to Red Wall Country — land once home to outlaws and Plains Indians – as well as sprawling ranchland. It is also the hometown of rodeo champion and country singer Chris LeDoux. Farming, ranching, and livestock raising have always been Kaycee's main industries, keeping cowboy culture alive. With a population of just over 250, the town also benefits from the oil and gas industries. Some of the best trout fishing can be found in the area, along with a variety of water activities on local lakes. While the West isn't perhaps as wild as it once was, it still holds a certain magic for those drawn to its unique landscapes and rugged outdoor experiences.
Hole-in-the-Wall is still remote and challenging to access
Hole-in-the-Wall is located on Willow Creek Ranch, a working cattle ranch since 1882 that spans 57,000 acres of Wyoming scrubland. Visitors can spend a week exploring the terrain and participating in ranch life, from branding to herding. There's fishing in Buffalo Creek — some say the best in the west — and lodging in the "cowboy bunkhouse" or rustic cabins. The ranch is also a licensed outfitter, offering five-day custom elk and deer hunts. Most alluring, though, is the chance to walk in the footsteps of the West's most infamous outlaws. On the ranch are the remains of cabins believed to have sheltered Butch Cassidy and his gang, plus "Fort Houck," a way station used during the stagecoach days. Buffalo Creek Canyon also features caves and rock outcroppings etched with Native American petroglyphs and soldier graffiti. Visitors can also reach Hole-in-the-Wall through an annual fundraising tour hosted by Hoofprints of the Past, a local museum. Tours must be scheduled at least two weeks in advance during the museum's seasonal hours, May through November, or through special annual tours.
Public access to Hole-in-the-Wall is available, but it requires a high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle. From Interstate 25, take Exit 249 (TTT Road) and follow it to County Road 111 (Willow Creek Road). Drive 18 miles to County Road 105, then head north through several livestock gates to a parking area and trailhead. From there, the hike is 2.5 miles over rough terrain. Backcountry camping is permitted but recommended only for experienced trekkers.
Kaycee is 70 miles from Casper-Natrona County International Airport, which has rental cars, or 80 miles from Sheridan County Airport, with connections to Denver. A more accessible option may be flying the larger Billings-Logan International Airport in Montana, roughly 210 miles away, about a 3-hour drive.
Catch a rodeo and meet the locals over some green chili in downtown Kaycee
Downtown Kaycee is pretty small, which is why most visitors choose to stay in Buffalo — 45 miles north and home to the historic Occidental Hotel, where outlaws once slept (and now you can, too!) — or 70 miles south in the mountainous, adventure-filled Casper, Wyoming's second-largest city. That's not to say Kaycee isn't worth a stop, though. Located right off Interstate 25, a popular throughway, the town offers a genuine taste of the West. Stroll through Chris LeDoux Memorial Park, where the "Good Ride Cowboy" monument honors the rodeo champion and country music star. In the summer, catch a night rodeo — a great way to experience local life and see future pros in action. Until 2025, Kaycee hosted Chris LeDoux Days, which brought more than 5,500 visitors to this tiny town each June. While the event has been permanently retired, its spirit lingers in the community.
Invasion Bar and Restaurant is a beloved watering hole with Western vibes, serving everything from brunch to beers. The bar and restaurant are separated by a doorway, making it family-friendly. Guests rave about the green chili, but you'll also find burgers, T-bone steaks, a jukebox, and darts.
For overnight stays, the aptly named Cassidy Inn offers simple rooms that are clean and comfortable. Just south of town, Powder River Campground has rustic cabin rentals, RV hookups, camping amenities (laundry!), and plenty of open space — some travelers have even ridden ATVs nearby. In the morning, head to Bunkhouse Bakery for coffee, breakfast or lunch, and homemade pie. The bakery also hosts a popular fall festival and chili cook-off featuring live music and other local fun.