This Under-The-Radar New York Destination Is A Celebrity Refuge That Comes Alive With Vibrant Fall Foliage

There's an underrated celebrity paradise in Southhampton, Long Island. Home to ornate celebrity mansions, fresh farmer's markets, and some of the most vibrant fall foliage in the United States, Water Mill should be at the top of your fall travel itinerary. Water Mill is small-ish village with a population of around 2,500 and a history going back to the 1600s.

While many flee to the Hamptons in the summer to escape the scorch of New York, fall is when this area really comes alive. Visit the Long Island region later in the year and you will see the trees transform, their leaves turning shades of red, orange, and pink. Water Mill is also home to impressive architecture, so take a drive around town to see what you might find.

There are a few luxury hotels nearby, including A Room at The Beach, a highly rated leafy resort where rooms start around $300 a night in the off-season at the time of writing; the opulent 1708 House, where rooms are half the price; and a selection of other luxurious and mid-range hotels in Southampton. New York City is around 95 miles from Water Mill, and it takes anywhere from 90 minutes to two and a half hours to drive there, depending on traffic. You can also catch the No. 38 bus from 40th & Lex to Water Mill. The bus is direct, arrives more or less every half hour between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., and takes around two hours. If you want something a bit cheaper after visiting Water Mill (it is the third most-expensive zip code in the U.S., after all), then check out New York's more affordable alternative to the Hamptons.