Tourists In This Popular National Park Keep Feeding The Bears And It's Ridiculously Dangerous

With its blend of ancient mountain forests and wildflower-filled valleys, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is understandably America's most visited. It's a place where, for people living in the eastern part of the United States, you can get there within a day's drive and see its incredible biodiversity along its numerous trails for free. Encounters with wildlife are part of the park's charm but also one of its challenges. Great Smoky Mountains is one national park where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, and while it can be thrilling, it's crucial to not interfere. In August 2025, the park released a press statement noting that there's been an increase in people feeding resident black bears, which is both dangerous and illegal.

If you're caught feeding a bear in the park, you can get fined up to $5,000 or even serve jail time for up to six months. But the main reason you should avoid doing so is to protect both yourself and the bears. On one hand, getting up close to a bear puts yourself at risk. Even though black bears are normally pretty docile, they can get aggressive when they feel cornered or if they're protecting food or cubs. The park notes that there are over 300 reported negative human-bear encounters each year, with many more incidents that likely go unreported. On the other hand, by feeding the bears, you're conditioning them to think of humans as a food source. That makes the bears more likely to approach humans and get aggressive with them, and it increases the possibility that they'll go into more developed areas and get hit by a car.