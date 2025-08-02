America's Most Visited National Park Is Full Of Postcard-Perfect Mountain Ranges And Renowned Hiking Trails
From the iconic Yellowstone to the remote Denali, a complete list of every national park in America includes a staggering 63 tracts of protected land. One of these incredible parks stands above the rest, though, as the single most popular: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the National Park Service, 12.2 million visitors flocked to the park in 2024 alone, and the numbers are climbing. Located on the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, this beloved park provides travelers with the opportunity to explore gorgeous mountains, forests, and waterfalls.
The reasons this park is so popular may be hard to understand. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park certainly has breathtaking natural beauty and phenomenal hiking trails, but that is true of many U.S. National Parks that receive far fewer visitors. The secret to the park's success may lie in its location. Unlike remote destinations like Alaska's Katmai National Park or California's Channel Islands National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located near major population hubs, making it an easily accessible natural oasis for many Americans.
To visit this spectacular site for yourself, you'll probably come through Gatlinburg, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful hiking trails and country charm, especially if you're coming from nearby McGhee-Tyson Airport near Knoxville. If you're driving in from Interstate 40, though, you can also choose the Townsend entrance or the Cherokee entrance in North Carolina. Believe it or not, you canget into this popular U.S. National Park for free, though you should expect to pay a small fee to park or camp at the park.
Hike the Great Smoky Mountains
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has some of the best hiking trails you could hope for. One of the most popular is the Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte. This difficult trek requires you to navigate stone stairs and slippery sections of trail, all the while clinging to ropes rather than solid railings. After hours of difficult hiking, you can expect to reach some of the best mountain views in the park. However, you will probably have to compete with other hikers to see them.
If you're interested in challenging yourself to a difficult climb and attaining wonderful mountain views, but are hoping for a more private experience, consider the Baxter Creek Trail. This steep trail goes through verdant, misty groves of trees to the summit. It definitely isn't a secret trail, but a lot fewer people attempt it, which means you are more likely to get some alone time with the mountains.
The park is also known for its waterfalls, and one of the most popular is the Rainbow Falls Trail. This three-hour trek is among the highlights of the park, following the rushing waters of Le Conte Creek until it rushes over the edge of a cliff, becoming the Rainbow Falls. The spray of the water often creates a rainbow. If you get up early in the morning, you may be able to enjoy the view without feeling like you're waiting in line for the falls. Later in the day, though, expect the trail to get busy. As an alternative, consider hiking the two-hour Gabes Mountain Trail to the impressive 90-foot-tall Hen Wallow Falls. While this is also a beloved trail, you may find fewer people than on the Rainbow Falls Trail.
Plan an uncrowded visit to the most popular U.S. national park
No matter what season you come to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you'll find gorgeous sights on every trail, but you may also find a lot of other hikers, too. Paired with the number of cars on the roads, coming at the wrong time can make your trip feel less like a relaxing retreat and more like a struggle to make your way through the crowds.
In the spring, the park is a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers in bloom, with more than 1,500 individual types of flowering plants bursting to life. In the summer, you can hike the forest trails and enjoy the shade, or stand at the base of a rushing waterfall and feel the spray on your face. Summer is extremely busy, but if you come on an August weekday, you have a good shot at uncrowded roads. In the fall, climbing to a high elevation becomes particularly rewarding. You can look down on the rolling mountains as they transform into a carpet of orange and gold.
Unfortunately, October is one of Great Smoky Mountains National Park's busiest months, so your chances of being alone with the fall colors are pretty limited. Ultimately, though a mountain hike through the cold might seem unappealing, if you come in the winter, you have a better chance at a peaceful visit. In these colder months, a breathtaking display of snowy forests and frozen waterfalls awaits. Plus, you won't have to compete with any crowds to enjoy the trails.