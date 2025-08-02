America's Most Visited National Park Is Full Of Postcard-Perfect Mountain Ranges And Renowned Hiking Trails

From the iconic Yellowstone to the remote Denali, a complete list of every national park in America includes a staggering 63 tracts of protected land. One of these incredible parks stands above the rest, though, as the single most popular: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the National Park Service, 12.2 million visitors flocked to the park in 2024 alone, and the numbers are climbing. Located on the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, this beloved park provides travelers with the opportunity to explore gorgeous mountains, forests, and waterfalls.

The reasons this park is so popular may be hard to understand. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park certainly has breathtaking natural beauty and phenomenal hiking trails, but that is true of many U.S. National Parks that receive far fewer visitors. The secret to the park's success may lie in its location. Unlike remote destinations like Alaska's Katmai National Park or California's Channel Islands National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located near major population hubs, making it an easily accessible natural oasis for many Americans.

To visit this spectacular site for yourself, you'll probably come through Gatlinburg, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful hiking trails and country charm, especially if you're coming from nearby McGhee-Tyson Airport near Knoxville. If you're driving in from Interstate 40, though, you can also choose the Townsend entrance or the Cherokee entrance in North Carolina. Believe it or not, you canget into this popular U.S. National Park for free, though you should expect to pay a small fee to park or camp at the park.