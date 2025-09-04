These Popular Stores Offer Some Of The Quickest, Most Affordable Ways To Update Your Passport Photo

Whether you need to renew your passport or you're getting one for the very first time, it's important to abide by the rules listed on the U.S. Department of State's website to avoid any delays. Although it might feel tempting to snap a quick photo at home with your phone, meeting the exact requirements can be trickier than it sounds. Passport photos have strict guidelines for size, lighting, background color, facial expression, and even what you're allowed to wear. A small mistake — like shadows on your face, an off-white background, or an image that's slightly out of proportion — could cause your application to be rejected, starting the process over again.

That's where professional services at major retailers come in. Stores like Walgreens, for example, use standardized setups designed specifically for passport photos. That way, you can rest assured that you'll get the right dimensions and quality on the first try. The staff is also trained to follow specifications, saving you the stress of retaking and reprinting photos if something isn't accepted. Plus, for just $16.99, you'll have a pair of photos printed and ready within minutes, which is far more convenient than troubleshooting a DIY attempt at home. The same goes for getting your snaps at CVS, where staff can do it for you.

If you want to take the risk by doing them at home, Costco's services are still recommended, as Shutterfly's platform automatically formats them to meet U.S. passport requirements. It even provides guidance on positioning your phone or camera, finding the right background, and getting the lighting just right to reduce the chance of rejection. Once processed, Shutterfly ships your passport photos directly to your door, which is perfect for people who prefer a fully remote, no-appointment-needed option.