Colorado's 'Cornerstone Of The Front Range' Is A Hiker's Hub With Eclectic Shops, Local Eats, And Trails

The Front Range is one of the most defining features of the Centennial State. It's famed for the big city of Denver and a soaring ridge line of monstrous fourteeners. Delve in to hike the epic Ring the Peak Trail around Pikes Peak, drive through spectacular canyons and historic towns, or, to enjoy what's hailed as the "cornerstone" of the region: the bustling outdoorsy, shopping, and dining haven of Castle Rock.

It may have been an outlaw hideaway, a cowboy town, and a trucker pit stop in its time, but the 86,400-person-strong Castle Rock is now a thriving community brimming with everything from vegan bakeries to historic Western cafes. It's also, perhaps, the perfect jumping-off point for adventurers looking to get into the mountains — what with bluffs and canyons to hike on the doorstep, and the seemingly endless acreage of the Pike-San Isabel National Forest beckoning just a touch to the west.

And, as if that's still not enough, Castle Rock has to be one of the easiest places to get to in the line of towns that pepper this corner of Colorado. It's only a whisker south of Denver, you see — 35 minutes in the car is enough to bring you from the Colorado State Capitol to Castle Rock town center. That also means good access to the myriad long-haul and short-haul flight connections that jet into the Denver International Airport, which is only a 40-minute drive up the road.