New York's Artsy Town On Long Island Is A Quaint Foodie Gem That Thrives With Fall Colors And Seasonal Events

There's no better way to spend a brisk autumn afternoon than exploring the eclectic shops in the town of Huntington, New York. With a hot coffee in your hand, you can scope out the best spots to stop for lunch while admiring how the trees that line the sidewalk of this community transform into shades of flaming orange and brilliant gold. If you want to see more of the fall foliage, you're not far from local trails where you can see the leaves falling from the trees around you. Every year in October, Huntington is home to the vibrant and fun Long Island Fall Festival to celebrate the season. If you time your trip right, you might even be able to take in the autumn color from the top of a Ferris wheel.

If you're coming from New York City and have already exhausted the best spots for fall foliage in Central Park, you're only about an hour and a half away from Huntington by car. If you're flying into NYC and don't feel like renting a car, or are just one of the many New Yorkers who don't own one thanks to the city's robust public transit system, it's still possible to take a daytrip to Huntington — and you might even get there a little faster. Head to Penn Station and jump on an LIRR train to the Huntington station. Expect to be on the train for about an hour and ten minutes. Just be aware that Huntington is pretty large. If you wanted to grab a coffee at specialty coffee roaster Southdown Coffee or go for a stroll in Heckscher Park [pictured], you would either have to get on a bus or plan to walk for 35-45 minutes, so a car may come in handy.