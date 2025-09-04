New York's Artsy Town On Long Island Is A Quaint Foodie Gem That Thrives With Fall Colors And Seasonal Events
There's no better way to spend a brisk autumn afternoon than exploring the eclectic shops in the town of Huntington, New York. With a hot coffee in your hand, you can scope out the best spots to stop for lunch while admiring how the trees that line the sidewalk of this community transform into shades of flaming orange and brilliant gold. If you want to see more of the fall foliage, you're not far from local trails where you can see the leaves falling from the trees around you. Every year in October, Huntington is home to the vibrant and fun Long Island Fall Festival to celebrate the season. If you time your trip right, you might even be able to take in the autumn color from the top of a Ferris wheel.
If you're coming from New York City and have already exhausted the best spots for fall foliage in Central Park, you're only about an hour and a half away from Huntington by car. If you're flying into NYC and don't feel like renting a car, or are just one of the many New Yorkers who don't own one thanks to the city's robust public transit system, it's still possible to take a daytrip to Huntington — and you might even get there a little faster. Head to Penn Station and jump on an LIRR train to the Huntington station. Expect to be on the train for about an hour and ten minutes. Just be aware that Huntington is pretty large. If you wanted to grab a coffee at specialty coffee roaster Southdown Coffee or go for a stroll in Heckscher Park [pictured], you would either have to get on a bus or plan to walk for 35-45 minutes, so a car may come in handy.
Where to see the best fall foliage in Huntington, NY
While there are plenty of small towns for a fall escape in New York, Huntington has gained a reputation for beautiful fall foliage. While it's hard to say if the colorful leaf displays here are really any more striking than those in neighboring towns, they certainly celebrate the season more. In addition to an entire carnival full or thrilling rides, The Long Island Fall Festival [pictured] has many vendor stalls to explore, including a rotating cast of tasty food carts that make the whole fair smell delicious. If you're more interested in a quiet walk between the trees to admire the fall foliage, though, you're in luck. Huntington might have a bustling downtown, but there are a few places that you can walk forested trails in the area.
Your best bet might be the Walt Whitman Trail, located in West Hills County Park. If you time your visit right, as you hike along the path you'll feel the crunch of dry leaves under your boots and see the sunlight streaming the vibrant red and orange fall foliage in the tree canopy high above your head. Even in peak season, you won't have to compete with festival crowds to see the leaves. Hike the trail all the way to the top of Jayne's Hill and you'll be at the highest point of all of Long Island. From there, you'll be able to see the incredible autumn landscape spread out below you.
Visit beloved local restaurants in Huntington
If you're a foodie visiting Huntington, New York for the fall color, don't worry about finding places to eat. This town is packed with delicious options, so the real struggle will be narrowing it down. You should always ask locals where they like to eat when you're visiting a new place if you're hoping for affordable and authentic meals, but we've collected a few places that you won't want to miss. If your trip to Huntington includes a live show at the Paramount, arrive early to stop by next door at Parea for one of their lunch specials. This spot serves tasty Greek favorites and you can even get it packed up to go if you want to keep exploring while you snack on your gyros. Another great option for a quick bite is Oaxaca, a traditional Mexican restaurant that won't put too much of a dent in your budget.
If you're looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion with an upscale dinner, try Sur, Argentinian Steakhouse. Sur is designed to introduce Americans to Argentinian cuisine for the first time as well as serve an authentic and delicious meal, so don't be afraid to try something new or order an old favorite. If you're hungry after a day exploring Huntington, choose some empanadas as an appetizer for the table! They're sure to be a crowd pleaser. Long Islanders and food critics alike also often recommend the family-owned Italian restaurant Joanina that keeps diners coming back again and again. Just looking through their reviews shows how many patrons have stayed loyal to this local favorite for years. Just make sure to make a reservation if you want to try it for yourself, and come prepared for a loud, boisterous atmosphere.