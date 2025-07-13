This Major U.S. Airport Takes The Longest To Walk Across (And It's A Full 1.5 Miles)

Ranked as one of the worst airports in the U.S., Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is a sprawling metropolis in its own right. Covering over 17,000 acres, the travel hub surpasses even Manhattan in size. As such, it comes as no surprise that, according to a study by KURU Footwear, the longest walk at any U.S. airport is found at DFW. It includes five terminals and a total of 171 gates, after all. This means that travelers can find themselves walking upwards of to 1.5 miles from the main entrance to the farthest gate.

However, don't fret if you have to travel to or from DFW. Given its size, the airport offers seamless transportation options to help passengers get around its vast terminals. First, there's Skylink, an automated train that connects all terminals 24/7, runs every two minutes, and can transport passengers between terminals in under 10 minutes. Alternatively, if you prefer a shuttle, Terminal Link connects all terminals outside of security and runs every 10 minutes between 5 a.m. and midnight. Better yet, both of these are free and particularly beneficial for travelers with tight connections.

For those planning to navigate DFW, it's important to verify your departure and arrival terminals to anticipate the distance you'll need to cover. For this, the airport's official interactive map will be your best friend. Simply enter the gate number or concession you are planning to go to, and the map will guide you there in real time. Finally, it's also worth noting that DFW is considered one of the world's top five busiest airports, so don't be surprised if you run into crowds. That said, arriving early can help alleviate the stress — plus, you'll be more likely to secure a good seat at your gate, too.