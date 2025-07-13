This Major U.S. Airport Takes The Longest To Walk Across (And It's A Full 1.5 Miles)
Ranked as one of the worst airports in the U.S., Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is a sprawling metropolis in its own right. Covering over 17,000 acres, the travel hub surpasses even Manhattan in size. As such, it comes as no surprise that, according to a study by KURU Footwear, the longest walk at any U.S. airport is found at DFW. It includes five terminals and a total of 171 gates, after all. This means that travelers can find themselves walking upwards of to 1.5 miles from the main entrance to the farthest gate.
However, don't fret if you have to travel to or from DFW. Given its size, the airport offers seamless transportation options to help passengers get around its vast terminals. First, there's Skylink, an automated train that connects all terminals 24/7, runs every two minutes, and can transport passengers between terminals in under 10 minutes. Alternatively, if you prefer a shuttle, Terminal Link connects all terminals outside of security and runs every 10 minutes between 5 a.m. and midnight. Better yet, both of these are free and particularly beneficial for travelers with tight connections.
For those planning to navigate DFW, it's important to verify your departure and arrival terminals to anticipate the distance you'll need to cover. For this, the airport's official interactive map will be your best friend. Simply enter the gate number or concession you are planning to go to, and the map will guide you there in real time. Finally, it's also worth noting that DFW is considered one of the world's top five busiest airports, so don't be surprised if you run into crowds. That said, arriving early can help alleviate the stress — plus, you'll be more likely to secure a good seat at your gate, too.
What to do in an airport as big as Dallas/Fort Worth
Thankfully, there's no shortage of things to do while you wait for your flight at DFW. With its size and amenities, the airport is more like a mini city than just an airport. First, it has an impressive collection of art — from sculptures to paintings — so wandering around trying to spot your favorite piece is a great way to kill time. If you're looking for even more entertainment, Gameway in Terminal E offers a selection of video games to enjoy during your wait.
If you're a foodie, DFW is also a great place to try new flavors. Ranked No. 6 out of 10 for the world's best airport food experiences, you'll find tons of options to satisfy pretty much every craving. Finally, you can also indulge in some shopping therapy at one (or more) of the several boutiques and stores while you wait for your flight.
Travel can be stressful and, thankfully, there are plenty of options at DFW for those looking to unwind. Specifically, the airport has several spas in multiple terminals where you can get a quick neck or shoulder massage, enjoy a facial, or decompress with a full-body treatment. You can also head over to one of the yoga rooms available in Terminal D and E. However, if what you really need is to take a nap, a hot shower, or work in private, consider renting a room in Terminals A and D. Out of all these, though, the real fan favorite is the Founder's Plaza: An observation area that's perfect for enjoying the view of planes taking off and landing against the Texas sky.