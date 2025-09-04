This Ohio City Is A Charming Hidden Gem With Walkable Trails, Coffee Shops, And A One-Of-A-Kind Museum

Escape the hustle and bustle of Columbus, Ohio and explore the many scenic suburbs in the area. If you're looking for something that has a mix of everything, set your sights on Hilliard. With nature getaways, casual dining and coffee shops, and an interesting museum that you have to see, there's something for everyone. The city, dubbed "Everyone's Hometown," has more than 37,000 residents and is just a 20 minute drive from Columbus. Hilliard is just 13 miles from the bigger city and is also near other Columbus hidden gems like Upper Arlington.

Hilliard had its roots as the community of Old Hilliard and mainly served as a transportation hub for agricultural goods at Hilliard's Station. The city has preserved some of its heritage buildings, including a part of the original train station, at the Hilliard Historical Village and Museum. If you're wondering where to start exploring the city, downtown Old Hilliard is the place to find the top spots. Here, you can find a myriad of coffee shops and dining spots, the Hilliard's Station Park, and the Early Television Museum.

They also have an abundance of green spaces, with 27 diverse parks and a variety of trails all around the area. Among their many parks, the First Responders Park is another highlight to look out for. The park is dedicated to the 9/11 first responders, with the walls of the memorial actually made from steel from the World Trade Center.