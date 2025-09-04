This Ohio City Is A Charming Hidden Gem With Walkable Trails, Coffee Shops, And A One-Of-A-Kind Museum
Escape the hustle and bustle of Columbus, Ohio and explore the many scenic suburbs in the area. If you're looking for something that has a mix of everything, set your sights on Hilliard. With nature getaways, casual dining and coffee shops, and an interesting museum that you have to see, there's something for everyone. The city, dubbed "Everyone's Hometown," has more than 37,000 residents and is just a 20 minute drive from Columbus. Hilliard is just 13 miles from the bigger city and is also near other Columbus hidden gems like Upper Arlington.
Hilliard had its roots as the community of Old Hilliard and mainly served as a transportation hub for agricultural goods at Hilliard's Station. The city has preserved some of its heritage buildings, including a part of the original train station, at the Hilliard Historical Village and Museum. If you're wondering where to start exploring the city, downtown Old Hilliard is the place to find the top spots. Here, you can find a myriad of coffee shops and dining spots, the Hilliard's Station Park, and the Early Television Museum.
They also have an abundance of green spaces, with 27 diverse parks and a variety of trails all around the area. Among their many parks, the First Responders Park is another highlight to look out for. The park is dedicated to the 9/11 first responders, with the walls of the memorial actually made from steel from the World Trade Center.
Things to do in downtown Hilliard
Downtown Hilliard is the place to be for community events, must-visit dining spots, and a one-of-a-kind museum. Located in Old Hilliard near Hilliard's Station Park, the Early Television Museum is a space that pays homage to the household fixture. With a collection of more than 150 TV sets, you can find mechanical TVs from the '20s, American TVs from the '40s, and the colored TVs of the '50s. You can even find working TV sets in the museum, along with some broadcasting equipment on display. The museum is only open on the weekends, from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 05 p.m. on Sundays.
If you're looking for casual spots to sit back and relax, there are a variety of coffee shops all around the downtown area. There's Coffee Connections of Hilliard is a huge shop with two floors and an outdoor patio. They also have an annex building where there are more seating areas and a kids' play area available. Other than the coffee, what's great about the shop is the baked goods they offer. They partner with more than 16 other local businesses for bagels, sourdoughs, donuts, and more. For some unique flavors, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee offers specialty Yemeni coffee in the city. Try their Qamaria Latte with flavors of cardamom and cinnamon or a pistachio latte.
Explore the parks and trails in Hilliard
Hilliard is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with many choices for green spaces, family-friendly parks, and trails for all skill levels. For starters, Hilliard's Station Park is located in Old Hilliard, where the old train station used to be. Here, you can find splash fountains, outdoor tables, and an amphitheater.
The Heritage Trail also starts in this park and is one of the must-do trails in the area. Spanning seven miles, the trail starts in the park and ends in Cemetery Pike Road in Plain City. It's considered an easy trek with paved roads and takes about an hour and 45 minutes to complete. There are a lot of things to see along the way, with public art and sculptures, and lots of birdwatching opportunities. You'll also pass through other parks like Homestead Park in Washington Township, Hayden Run Metro Park, and Heritage Trail Park. If you're doing the trek with your dog, the Heritage Trail Park has two dog parks for small and large dogs.
If you're coming with your little ones, Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park has a bit of everything for adults and kids. The park features a playground, sports courts, a fishing pond, a picnic area, and is home to the largest pool in the city, Hilliard Family Aquatic Center. For the adults, there's also a short and easy loop trail that's paved and covers just over two and a half miles. Columbus also has its own parks to visit, including one of America's largest public rose gardens.