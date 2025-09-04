One Of The Most Pristine Rivers In Texas Has Crystal-Clear Waters And Remote Charm To Swim, Hike, And Stargaze

For anglers, the Devils River offers varied fishing for several worthy game species, including largemouth and smallmouth bass. For fly fishers, sight-fishing hard-fighting carp can be excellent. The river as it flows through both the Del Norte and the Hughes units of the Devils River State Natural Area is also home to spotted gar, longnose gar, catfish, tilapia, bluegill, a variety of sunfish, and the Rio Grande cichlid, the only cichlid native to North America (it has been transplanted to other waters around the U.S.).

The spring-fed river is only 94 miles long, and it flows into the massive Amistad Reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the Texas-Mexico border. For anglers in kayaks or canoes, the length of the river can generally be fished, although there are portages required at rapids and waterfalls along its course. Most anglers who fish the Devils River by boat do so on multi-day float trips and cover between 25 and 30 miles of river. It's not a fishing trip for the faint of heart — the river flows through a hot desert landscape, and anglers could encounter everything from snakes to flash floods if a summer thunderstorm breaks out upstream. All that said, it's a beautiful river that flows through some of the wildest country in Texas — and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife aims to keep it that way, so please make sure to bag all your trash, be mindful of how much of your catch you're keeping, and don't disturb any wildlife. The fishing can be very good, and the paddling is considered to be some of the best in the state. The only other comparable fishing or paddling experience in the Lone Star State would be a trip to the nearby Pecos River, a recreation paradise winding through canyons and mountains.