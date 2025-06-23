Texas' Most Incredible Bright Blue River Is A Recreation Paradise Winding Through Canyons And Mountains

Consider the Pecos River a one-way destination, especially for kayakers and rafters. Once you enter the water at Pandale, Texas, and head toward the Amistad Reservoir, there's no going back. The waterway unfurls, carrying you along the rocky terrain carved by centuries of erosion. You'll swap reedy waters with hard-to-see runs, hidden by an invasive plant known as "cane," with an imposing canyon approaching in the distance. Flash flooding remains a constant threat. Choosing a campsite is dicey.

Legally, you're allowed to camp on islands or the flat rocks lining the river's banks, yet most land along the river is privately owned, so an ornery local may tell you to scram, with varying degrees of politeness. Outfitters are rare; you're mostly on your own for close to 60 miles of unforgiving travel down Class II and III rapids. The U.S. Border Patrol is the only agency with complete access to the river, should things go downhill. Even the water's alkalinity makes taking a sip dangerous. Your gear will suffer, and so will your body. It all makes one wonder why the hell you'd ever visit in the first place.

Hardy adventurers find that it's all worth it. The river transforms from a slothful pace to challenging rapids. The bright blue and turquoise expanse before you turns into crystal-clear water as it passes below. Wildlife, from owls to white-tailed deer, traverse the rocky terrain around you. Along the way, you'll find petroglyphs left behind by ancient peoples, a reminder that the Pecos River's stretch of canyons was the epicenter of Native American societies for centuries. You'll cast a line and try to catch some non-native rainbow and brown trout. Near the end, surrounded by majestic canyons, you can hightail out close to the Weir Dam, then unwind in Langtry, a unique town right by the Rio Grande packed with desert charm and quirky attractions.