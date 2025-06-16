Texas' Unique Town Right By The Rio Grande Is Packed With Desert Charm And Quirky Attractions

Texas is one of the biggest states in the U.S.A., but there are still places throughout the state where you can find small towns with a lot of heart, like Langtry. According to the Texas Historical Association, Langtry gets thousands of visitors every year, and for good reason. Texas is well-known for its natural beauty, with its scenic canyons, miles of trails, and even majestic bison, and visiting Langtry gives tourists the unique opportunity to explore the rich history of the area while also enjoying the desert charm of the Lone Star state.

For transportation, potential visitors to Langtry should definitely think about renting a car. Travelers flying into the San Antonio airport will have a three-and-a-half-hour drive to the small town. Because Langtry is so close to the Mexican border, the closest airport is actually Piedras Negras International Airport in Mexico, which is about just over two hours from Langtry by car. If cross-country drives and highway journeys are more your style, you can find Langtry off U.S. Route 90 north of the Rio Grande.